There Are 700+ Dresses on Sale at Anthropologie Right Now, and Prices Start at $30
There is a summer dress for every occasion. Whether you're looking to live out your cottagecore dreams in a frilly maxi dress or hit the town in a slinky mini, this is the season for making it happen. If the perfect dress hasn't caught your attention yet, there's a sale going on that's worth browsing ASAP — it's chock-full of discounted dresses.
Anthropologie excels in the dress department, and in the sale section alone, you'll find more than 700 styles, just in time for all of those summer vacations and weddings. Dresses range from mini to maxi lengths and sit at a variety of price points, with some of them starting at just $30. There are classic styles that are perfect for wedding guests and more trendy options to pack for a fun weekend trip, like cut-out mini dresses.
Shop Anthropologie's Dress Sale
- BHLDN Leti Dress, $90 (orig. $188)
- Maeve Cut-Out Mini Dress, $49.95 (orig. $140)
- Lalavon Twofer Midi Dress, $79.95 (orig. $130)
- Maeve Ombre Plaid Midi Sundress, $99.95 (orig. $160)
- Amadi Cutout Mini Dress, $99.95 (orig. $148)
- Amadi Zebra Stripe Shirt Dress, $99.95 (orig. $148)
- Cutout Printed-Slip Midi Dress, $79.95 (orig. $130)
- The Fifth Label Watermelon Spot Wrap Dress, $44.95 (orig. $128)
- Mini Slip Dress, $69.95 (orig. $120)
- Maeve Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress, $99.95 (orig. $170)
- Greylin Taylor Floral Tunic Dress, $49.95 (orig. $129)
- Strapless Tie-Front Midi Dress, $99.95 (orig. $160)
- Saint Helena Cleo Mini Dress, $49.95 (orig. $159)
- BHLDN Audrie Dress, $130 (orig. $188)
- Mare Mare x Anthropologie Twist Front Mini Dress, $99.95 (orig. $160)
- Sabina Musayev Jagger Jumpsuit, $99.95 (orig. $215)
One coveted closet staple you can't go without come summertime is a flowy white maxi dress, and this tiered option with tiny buttons down the front is now $70 off its original price. If you prefer something a touch shorter, and perhaps more colorful, this multi-colored midi dress with a cross back is a lovely statement piece that's on sale for $100.
Shoppers with their fingers on the pulse of trends will know that zebra print has had a moment this year, and its reign is extending into summer. For a timeless take on it, this tan-colored shirt dress, which is $50 off, can be buttoned up for an outfit that looks smartly styled but only takes 30 seconds to throw on. And anyone who wants to make the most of summer's neon colors will like this playful pink wrap dress, which is a whopping 65 percent off.
For casual dresses, there's this edgy cut-out mini that one reviewer noted is "so flattering, so cute and so well constructed" going for $50 less than normal, plus a flowery tunic that gives off summer energy and is more than 60 percent off. They're the definition of effortless, which is exactly what we're looking for in an everyday summer outfit.
There are also a handful of jumpsuits mixed into the sale. Pants fans can choose from a few chic options, including this belted jumpsuit with a funky print pattern that was practically made for tearing up the dance floor at a wedding reception — once $215, it's down to just $100.
Speaking of weddings, guests and bridesmaids-to-be can score at Anthropologie's sale, too: The BHLDN line is made specifically for these special occasions, and there is no shortage of styles with discounts. The sleek one-shoulder Audrie dress would work for a sophisticated day-to-night fête thanks to its loose, cool cut.
Forget paying full price for a new summer dress — shop more dresses on sale from Anthropologie below.
