This 'Super Flattering' Dress Is Perfect for Wedding Guests, Bridesmaids, and Summer Parties — and It's Only $40

Wedding season is here and it's time to celebrate. But what to wear?

Finding the right outfit as a guest can be tricky. You have to gauge how formal (or informal) the affair will be, take into account the location (a church ceremony is very different from a beach wedding), and attempt to accurately forecast the weather weeks (or months) in advance of the occasion. Plus, there's the matter of feeling confident and comfortable — all within budget.

This just-released dress from Amazon is a total unicorn. The midi length and square neckline lend it enough coverage to be appropriate for formal weddings when worn with heels and a lightweight shall or oversized blazer. But the summery style wouldn't look out of place at more casual affairs, and it would even make a great dress for bridesmaids — especially because it comes in 20 colors.

The dress's straps tie at the shoulder, so you can adjust the length to get just the right fit. It also has a removable belt that you can use to cinch your waist or forgo for a more streamlined look. A side slit and ruffle tier at the hem give the dress movement that will light up the dance floor. It comes in sizes small through extra large and is machine washable, making it easy to clean.

The new style is the number one release in its category, and it's already picking up tons of positive reviews. One customer said that the dress has a "great material" and is "very comfortable," adding that it's "very flattering for any body type." Another shopper said it was "better than expected," noting they were "pleasantly surprised by the dress" which is "super flattering and true to size." A third reviewer called it "adorable" and wrote, "This is 10,000 percent perfect."

We feel confident this new midi dress is one you'll reach for again and again, whether you're attending weddings, formal events, or other summer celebrations. Keep scrolling to shop the dress in more colors.

