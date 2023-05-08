This 'Flattering and Comfortable' Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale Right Now

If you're looking for a staple piece to wear through summer, consider snapping up this cute maxi dress that's trending on Amazon.

The Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress was recently on Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the biggest gainers in sales rank across clothing, shoes, and accessories over the past 24 hours. In other words, droves of Amazon shoppers have recently bought this summery dress, which is currently 24 percent off.

The sleeveless dress is made with a soft, comfortable fabric that has a bit of stretch. It has a roomy fit that's perfect for hot days when the last thing you want is your dress clinging to you. Along with its loose fit, it has tiers that give it a breezy look. And it has that fun and functional design detail that instantly upgrades any dress: side pockets.

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress with Pockets in Lilac, $34.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Before summer arrives, you can wear the dress with a denim jacket and comfy platform sneakers for casual outings. When the weather warms up, ditch the outerwear and opt for heeled sandals and your favorite accessories for brunch plans or a tropical vacation.

The dress comes in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors, including lilac, grass green, and blue. You can also shop neutral shades like black and khaki. Normally, the dress costs $46, but with the deal you can snag it for $35 in every color.

More than 500 customers have given the dress a five-star rating, calling it "soft and stretchy" and "well made" in reviews. One shopper wrote that they "love the cool feel of this dress," while another shopper shared, "This is the perfect summer dress!"

Others rave about how it looks, saying the "really cute" dress "flows beautifully." One shopper wrote, "This dress is flattering and comfortable, and I'm about to buy every single color."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress before the savings disappear!

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

