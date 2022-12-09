This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters

Amazon is a one-stop shop for almost everything you can buy online. But because there are so many options, it can be hard to know where to look for what you want. That's where the site's best-seller lists come in handy.

Updated hourly based on real-time sales data, the lists span popular categories like home, electronics, kitchen, tech, and beauty. And over in fashion, one brand is so popular that it regularly tops Amazon's sweater best-sellers chart. So if you're looking to spruce up your winter wardrobe, this customer-loved label might be your answer.

While you may have never heard of Anrabess, you've probably seen it on the site — and maybe even in real life. Customers say its sweaters are "fantastic" and "flattering," so it's no wonder they're top sellers on Amazon. But here's the best part: Right now, many of these trending styles are up to 46 percent off.

Anrabess Sweaters on Sale for Under $50

This batwing sleeve turtleneck is top ranked as of this writing, and it has nearly 18,000 five-star ratings. It has a flattering asymmetrical hem that goes past your waist (so you can wear it with tights or leggings), and it comes in 33 color options, including solids and color block stripes.

The fabric is made from a mix of viscose, polyester, and nylon that feels "soft" and "warm" without being "itchy or irritating," according to shoppers. Prices vary by color and size, but there are a lot of options on sale starting at $18.

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater in Navy Blue, $32.67–$42.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Anrabess also has popular sweater dresses, and if you're looking for something that's comfortable and fashionable for wearing around town or when you're out at night, then consider this ribbed sweater midi dress, which can be dressed up with knee-high boots or heels. It's designed with long sleeves and a side slit, so it's both practical and stylish at the same time.

Buy It! Anrabess Ribbed Turtleneck Midi Dress in Light Gray, $42.73 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

There's also an oversized mini dress that's discounted now. Shoppers say they've worn it as a dress by itself and as a tunic over skinny jeans, leggings, and slacks. "Very comfortable and so warm," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I wore it to Thanksgiving dinner. I didn't feel like I needed to get out of the dress ASAP, I could just lounge around in it all night."

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Oversized Sweater Dress in Apricot, $33.99–$39.59 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

And preppy collared pullovers have been making the rounds with celebrities and shoppers alike this fall. Need proof? Selena Gomez wore a button-up style with leopard print leggings when visiting NYC, and this Anrabess version was trending on Amazon's movers and shakers chart last month. It has a quarter-length zipper — a unique and practical detail. Plus, it's available in 30 cute colors, so you can order a few while they're marked down (like other shoppers did).

"I am obsessed with these sweaters," one customer said. "I have bought multiple colors for myself and also bought others for Christmas gifts as well! Super comfortable and look great on!"

Check out Anrabess' storefront on Amazon, and see more best-selling sweaters that are majorly on sale below.

Buy It! Anrabess Quarter-Zip Drop Pullover Sweater in Red, $27.19–$40.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Crewneck Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Pullover in Opal, $42.29 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Crewneck Long Sleeve Fuzzy Knit Sweater in Black, $40.84 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Open Front Long Cardigan Jacket in Wine Red, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

