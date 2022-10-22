There's nothing better than slipping into warm and cozy loungewear after a day out on the town or at the office — and Amazon shoppers have found an affordable set they say feels "heavenly."

The Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set has racked up tons of positive reviews from shoppers who say it has a "buttery smooth" feel from head to toe. Made from a soft viscose-nylon blend, the lounge set is ideal for snuggling up on the couch to watch a movie or for running to the deli to grab a coffee in the morning.

It's available in sizes up to XL, and it comes in 21 vibrant and neutral colors, including black, dark blue, purple, mint, red, and khaki. The best part? It's only $50 on Amazon — yes, that's for the entire lounge set, which includes a crew neck sweater and drawstring pants.

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set in Pink Apricot, $49.99; amazon.com

The sweater-like top has long sleeves for extra coverage and warmth for when the cool breeze hits, making it a must-have for the colder seasons (with or without the matching pants). As for the bottoms, they have a drawstring waist that helps keep them in place and two front pockets, which are great for holding those everyday essentials like credit cards, keys, and other small trinkets.

Hundreds of reviewers have praised the set for how "soft and comfortable" it is, along with the fact that they can wear it for both casual and dressier occasions. One shopper said, "I don't have much luck buying clothes on Amazon, but [I] love this set! [I] can lounge around in it or dress it up." Another shopper added that it "was a perfect outfit for a long plane ride or just an everyday casual look."

Other people love the lounge set so much, they're buying it in multiple colors and telling all their friends about it. One five-star reviewer shared: "I bought myself a set of these and liked them so much, I bought myself another set and one for each of my daughters."

If you want to be comfy and look really cute, be sure to add the Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set to your cart.

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set in Black, $49.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set in Rusty Red, $49.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set in Mint, $49.99; amazon.com

