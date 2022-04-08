Shop

The Flowy Sundress That Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Up to 49% Off

It comes in 36 colors and has pockets
By Isabel Garcia April 07, 2022 10:15 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether your office is reopening or your social life is booked and busy, you're likely reaching for your cozy athleisure less often. Luckily, there are plenty of dressy pieces that don't sacrifice comfort for style — and one that Amazon shoppers swear by is on major sale right now. 

You can save up to 49 percent on the Anrabess Maxi Sundress, one of the best-selling dresses on the site, for a limited time. With a discount this steep, it's no surprise that it recently landed a spot on the Movers and Shakers list. But why else are shoppers clamoring for this sleeveless dress?  

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Turtleneck Is 'Worth Every Penny,' and It's Currently on Sale

Well, for starters, it's made of a breathable cotton-polyester fabric blend that will keep you cool and comfortable in the spring and summer heat. As for cut, it has a loose fit and side slits that give it a flowy feel. Oh, and did we mention it has two pockets?

You can take your pick from 36 colors. (Yes, you read that right!) There's a whole host of solids, including black, blue, green, red, and purple. If you want to make a statement, opt for one of the bold patterns, like tie-dye, polka dots, and floral. For cooler days, the brand also designed a long-sleeve version in several colors. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Split Maxi Sundress $23.99–$34.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com  

The comfy dress has more than 4,000 five-star ratings from customers, who rave about its "flattering" cut in reviews. One said that it "hangs beautifully" and "doesn't cling at all" thanks to its loose fit, while others called out the "soft" and "lightweight" material.

Shoppers have worn the "versatile" dress everywhere, from beach vacations and outdoor birthday parties to work and casual dinners. You can pair it with flip-flops if you're headed to the water or sneakers if you're running errands. For more formal occasions, shoppers have dressed it up with jewelry and heeled sandals.

There's no end date listed for this deal, but that doesn't mean it'll hang around forever — so pick up the Anrabess Maxi Sundress before these savings disappear. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Split Maxi Sundress $23.99–$34.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Split Maxi Sundress; $23.99–$34.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Split Maxi Sundress; $23.99–$34.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com