This 'Cute and Comfy' Romper with Pockets Just Dropped on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers

If you're on the lookout for an easy summer outfit, let us put this new Amazon romper on your radar.

The Anrabess Romper with Pockets just dropped on Amazon, and it's already a hit with shoppers. It's currently the best-selling new romper and one of the most popular new fashion items on the site. Translation: Droves of shoppers are snapping up the romper for the hot days ahead.

The trending piece is made mostly of a polyester-rayon blend with a bit of spandex for some stretch. It features adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neck, a racerback, and two roomy front pockets. It has a loose drape for a relaxed fit and a breezy look that's perfect for summer.

Buy It! Anrabess Romper with Pockets, $31.99; amazon.com

For casual outings, layer your favorite T-shirt or tank top under it and put on a pair of comfy sneakers. To dress it up for a weekend brunch or a birthday picnic, swap the sneakers for cute sandals and accessorize with jewelry. After a day out and about, you can throw it in the washing machine for easy care.

Available in sizes up to XL, the romper comes in 20 colors, including a bunch of neutrals like black, navy, and gray. If you want to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, take your pick from light green, hot pink, orange, and more. Right now, the romper is going for $32 in every color.

The romper is already getting five-star ratings and glowing reviews from customers who call it "cute and comfy" and "well made." One shopper wrote, "It is a great casual outfit." And another customer shared, "The material is very soft and easy to move around in." They also added: "I love wearing it on warm days." And a third shopper said, "When I put this romper on, I feel confident and just ready to have a good day."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then join the droves of shoppers upgrading their summer closets and snap up the Anrabess Romper with Pockets at Amazon.

