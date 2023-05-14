This 'Cute and Comfy' Romper with Pockets Just Dropped on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers

“When I put this romper on, I feel confident”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 14, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Rompers TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Harrington

If you're on the lookout for an easy summer outfit, let us put this new Amazon romper on your radar.

The Anrabess Romper with Pockets just dropped on Amazon, and it's already a hit with shoppers. It's currently the best-selling new romper and one of the most popular new fashion items on the site. Translation: Droves of shoppers are snapping up the romper for the hot days ahead.

The trending piece is made mostly of a polyester-rayon blend with a bit of spandex for some stretch. It features adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neck, a racerback, and two roomy front pockets. It has a loose drape for a relaxed fit and a breezy look that's perfect for summer.

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Rompers
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Romper with Pockets, $31.99; amazon.com

For casual outings, layer your favorite T-shirt or tank top under it and put on a pair of comfy sneakers. To dress it up for a weekend brunch or a birthday picnic, swap the sneakers for cute sandals and accessorize with jewelry. After a day out and about, you can throw it in the washing machine for easy care.

Available in sizes up to XL, the romper comes in 20 colors, including a bunch of neutrals like black, navy, and gray. If you want to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, take your pick from light green, hot pink, orange, and more. Right now, the romper is going for $32 in every color.

The romper is already getting five-star ratings and glowing reviews from customers who call it "cute and comfy" and "well made." One shopper wrote, "It is a great casual outfit." And another customer shared, "The material is very soft and easy to move around in." They also added: "I love wearing it on warm days." And a third shopper said, "When I put this romper on, I feel confident and just ready to have a good day."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then join the droves of shoppers upgrading their summer closets and snap up the Anrabess Romper with Pockets at Amazon.

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Rompers
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Romper with Pockets, $31.99; amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Rompers
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Romper with Pockets, $31.99; amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Rompers
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Romper with Pockets, $31.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand Tout
This Portable Hammock That's 'a Breeze to Set Up' Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer
Tula Friends & Family Sale TOUT
The Caffeinated Eye Balm Making Celebrities, Editors, and Customers Look Instantly Awake Is 20% Off
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert
More Than 44,700 Shoppers Have Given This 'Cloud-Like' Comforter a Five-Star Rating — and It's $25 at Amazon
Related Articles
Hilary Duff BaubleBar Tout
Hilary Duff's Wrist Is Decked Out with Bracelets from This Celeb-Worn Jewelry Brand — and They're on Sale
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Breezy Blouses TOUT
These Top-Selling Amazon Summer Blouses Are All Under $35 Right Now
Hatch Collection Mother's Day Flash Sale Tout
This Celeb-Worn Maternity Brand Just Put Practically Everything on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Kate Middleton Vejas Shoes
Kate Middleton's Post-Coronation Sneakers Were from This Sleek Shoe Brand That's Secretly on Sale Right Now
Amazon Summer Blouse Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Ruffle-Sleeve Top a 'Closet Staple' — and It's $24 at Amazon
DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Sleeping Better' and Have 'No Neck Pain' Thanks to This Pillow — and It's on Sale
Kate Middleton Silk Blouse TOUT
The Silk Blouse Kate Middleton Practiced Archery in Is Sold Out, but This Lookalike Is Available for Just $28
Lululemon Belt Bag Tout
Surprisingly, the Wildly Popular Lululemon Belt Bag Is Available in 13 Colors Right Now
Mindy Kaling Swimwear Collab
Mindy Kaling's Favorites from Her New Swimwear Collab Include 'the Most Flattering' One-Piece 
Bali Womens Comfort Revolution Wireless T-shirt Bra
This Wireless Bra Is 'So Comfortable', Shoppers Sleep in It — and It's Up to 63% Off at Amazon
Target Summer Sandals Sale Tout
Target's Huge Summer Sandals Sale Has 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Shoes That Start at Just $8
ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt Tout
This Adjustable Swim Skirt with Built-in Briefs Comes in 14 Colors, and It's on Double Sale at Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Tout
This 'Soft and Comfortable' Sundress Has Racked Up 1,300+ Perfect Ratings — and It's Up to 55% Off
J.Lo jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Wears Blazers with Everything from Sneakers to Stilettos — Get Her Spring Staple Starting at $35
Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Over 600 Flattering Swimsuits Are Hiding in This Low-Key Sale, and Prices Start at $40