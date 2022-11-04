Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors 

By Isabel Garcia
Published on November 4, 2022 07:00 AM

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Photo: Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.

So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week — and we can't say we're surprised.

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For starters, Selena Gomez recently wore a super similar style with zebra print joggers. Like the cream sweater Gomez wore, this chart-climbing one has an oversized fit and a collar. Other details we're loving? Its quarter zip, slouchy drop sleeves, and side slits.

Available in sizes up to XL, the top comes in 30 colors, including multiple shades of green, blue, gray, yellow, and brown. That includes dark hues that are great for fall and winter. Right now, every color is on sale for $36. Just be sure to clip the on-site coupon that's available in the product description once you select a size.

As far as styling it, you can follow Gomez's lead and pair the sweater with leggings for a comfy casual outfit. Just throw on a pair of fuzzy boots or supportive sneakers. You can also dress it up with jeans, heeled booties, and jewelry. While you can start reaching for the sweater right away, you can wear it with a coat and beanie during the winter.

Customers have left glowing reviews with their five-star ratings, calling the pullover sweater "so soft" and "very comfortable." Others love the overall look of the "cute" sweater, with one saying they've "gotten so many compliments on it." And another reviewer wrote that it "feels comfortable like a sweatshirt, but looks more elevated."

Keep scrolling for more colors before heading to Amazon to pick up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater while it's still on sale.

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

