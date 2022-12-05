Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sweater — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon

If you're looking for a cozy upgrade for your winter closet, consider your search over. This sweater that's trending on Amazon is on sale right now.

So many Amazon shoppers are flocking to the Anrabess Oversized Sweater that it's ranking on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. If you're not familiar, the chart shows the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories on Amazon in real time. It's also one of the top-selling sweaters on the site overall, meaning you can find it in thousands of shopping carts. And right now, you can snag it for up to 48 percent off.

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Sweater, $33.59 (orig. $63.99); amazon.com

Made of a blend of viscose, nylon and polyester, the ribbed sweater is soft and comfy. Plus, it has a bunch of cute design details, including a crewneck, drop shoulders, exposed stitching, and split side hems.

The versatile top is easy to dress up or down, too. Whether you're lounging at home or heading to the grocery store, pair it with stretchy leggings and comfy sneakers. If you're going to the office or a holiday market, pair it with jeans, heeled boots, and jewelry.

Available in sizes up to XL, the sweater comes in a whopping 32 colors, including multiple shades of blue, green, red, and pink. Normally, the sweater costs $64, but it's currently marked down. The sale price depends on the color you opt for, but some options are going for a little more than $33.

More than 2,800 customers have given the sweater a five-star rating. They appreciate its "high-quality material," calling it "super soft" and "extremely comfortable." They also love that it's "flattering." One reviewer wrote, "I literally could wear this sweater every day," and added, "I get compliments every time I wear it."

Another shopper pointed out that it's oversized "but not frumpy or bulky." They also wrote, "This is a great staple piece in the closet for fall and winter."

There's no end date listed for this deal, but it's not going to stick around forever. So head to Amazon to pick up the Anrabess Oversized Sweater before the savings disappear!

