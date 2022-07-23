This One-Shoulder Jumpsuit 'Looks and Feels Expensive,' According to Shoppers — and It's Just $34 Right Now
There's no doubt that one-shoulder dresses, tops, and swimsuits have been popular this year, and if you're looking for a way to hop on the trend without spending a ton of money, keep reading.
The Anrabess One-Shoulder Wide-Leg Jumpsuit is on sale at Amazon for just $34. The pull-on style has adjustable straps and is easy to slip on and off with the elastic back. It features high-waist pleated detailing that gives it extra style points, and it can be paired with a belt to further accentuate your waist. The best part? It has pockets that don't stick out or look frumpy.
Plus, it's super comfortable and soft to the touch, making it perfect for lounging at home, date nights, or even weddings. For anyone that's tired of dresses and dress pants, a jumpsuit, like this one, is a great compromise, because it doesn't even feel like you're wearing dress clothes.
Buy It! Anrabess One-Shoulder Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets in White, $33.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com
Another perk is that this jumpsuit is machine washable, but we recommend washing it with like colors at first in case it bleeds. You should also consider letting it air dry to prevent shrinking.
We aren't the only ones eyeing this simple yet stylish jumpsuit; it has the attention of hundreds of shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer said it "looks and feels expensive" even though it costs less than $35 while on sale. Another shopper described it as "elegant, sexy, and comfy."
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, take it from Amazon customers, like this person, who said the jumpsuit is their "all-time fav" since it can easily be dressed up or styled casually to fit various occasions. You can choose from multiple colors, including black, white, green, and pink.
At such a low price, you might as well add more than one color to your cart.
Buy It! Anrabess One-Shoulder Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets in Army Green, $33.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess One-Shoulder Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets in Black, $33.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess One-Shoulder Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets in Pink, $33.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com
