Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Super Cute' Sweater Dress, Now on Sale for as Little as $34

Autumn weather is right around the corner, which means you're likely replacing all your summer essentials with fall dresses and cozy cardigans. Thanks to Amazon, you don't even have to wait for major sales to score discounts on all your seasonal necessities, since there are always a slew of markdowns happening at any given time.

Right now, you can snag the Anrabess Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Dress for as little as $34 while it has double discounts — just make sure to click on the coupon to get the extra 20 percent discount. This sweater dress makes it easier to straddle that awkward transition from summer to fall; it's the perfect outfit to throw on when it's cool in the morning but warmer in the afternoon. Designed out of 100 percent acrylic, the dress is soft, comfortable, and warm. It hits right above the knee, so it can be easily paired with tights or a set of knee-high boots.

The dress runs on the more oversized side, complete with long, cozy sleeves, making it ideal to wear as you head out to brunch or just to run errands. Shoppers can choose from a slew of bright solid colors, including opal, purple, and deep green, all of which are available in sizes S-XL.

Buy It! Anrabess Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Dress, $33.60 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this sweater dress a five-star rating, with many noting that they're gearing up for "sweater weather" with this dress. Others say it's "super cute" and "very comfortable." One user wrote, "I put it on and fell in love," while another added: "The sweater looks great over tights, leggings, or jeans!"

A third-five star reviewer enthused that it's the "most epic sweater" they own. They wrote, "Comfy AF, and you can wear it without undergarments around the house!" They finished off by stating: "If I could live in this thing, I would!"

Head to Amazon to shop the Anrabess Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Dress while it has double discounts.

