Amazon's Best-Selling Pullover Is a Cross Between a Casual Crew Neck and a Cozy Sweater — and It's on Sale

Shoppers are comparing it to expensive brands

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer

Published on September 16, 2022 05:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Anrabess sweater
Photo: Amazon

Aside from tall black boots and a flattering pair of jeans, there's nothing more essential to your fall wardrobe than some staple sweaters. And according to Amazon shoppers, this one deserves a spot in your closet.

Not only is the Anrabess Oversized Batwing Sweater the best-selling pullover on Amazon, but it's also steadily climbing the Movers & Shakers chart, a list of the retailer's most-bought items that's updated daily. That means you can find this cozy pick in thousands of Amazon shopping carts right now — and for good reason.

With batwing sleeves, a classic crew neckline, split hems, and a ribbed texture, this oversized pullover looks like a cross between your favorite casual sweatshirt and a cozy sweater — and right now, it's on sale for just $41.

Anrabess sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Crew Neck Batwing Sweater in Apricot, $40.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the oversized sweater a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about how comfortable it is, calling it "super soft," "lush," and the "coziest sweater" they've ever owned. Many people noted how high-quality and expensive it feels, with multiple even comparing it to a similar Free People sweater.

Choose between 32 colors — ranging from neutrals, like beige and gray, to autumnal shades, like forest green and rust (which is begging to be worn to a pumpkin patch) — and patterns like plaid and colorblock. One reviewer showcased three of the many different ways you can wear the comfy sweater this fall: With jeans and sneakers, leather leggings and chunky loafers, or tucked into a pretty floral skirt and topped off with suede booties.

Whether you're relaxing at home, running errands, or dressing it up for brunch, shoppers claim you'll wear this "perfectly oversized" sweater on repeat this fall and winter. Wear it solo while the temperatures stay high, then layer it under a plaid shacket or denim jacket during the fall and a wool coat in the winter.

Below, shop more colors of the best-selling oversized sweater that's bound to be your new go-to pick.

Anrabess sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Crew Neck Batwing Sweater in Rust, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Anrabess sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Crew Neck Batwing Sweater in Deep Apricot, $41.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Anrabess sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Crew Neck Batwing Sweater in Sky Blue, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

