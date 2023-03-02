Lifestyle Fashion This 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Slip Dress from Amazon Has Over 2,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It's Only $27 Shoppers say it’s a “dupe” for another popular brand By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 2, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew To feel cocooned in a super soft loungewear set is all we want at times. But other days, we don't want to look cozy — we want to look fancy. A simple way to get the best of both worlds? A lounge-worthy dress, like this AnotherChill Casual Slip Maxi Dress from Amazon. Not only is it stylish, but it only costs $27. It's also received more than 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, many of whom have bought the dress in more than one color. Aside from its minimal, elegant design, it's also quite practical: It has adjustable spaghetti straps, so they won't slip off your shoulders, and instead of zipping or buttoning yourself into it, you can just pull it over your head. And if spaghetti straps aren't your cup of tea, the brand also has a long-sleeve version available. Amazon Buy It! AnotherChill Casual Lounge Slip Maxi Dress in Black, $26.99; amazon.com Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding These Top-Rated Sweatpants to Their Carts, and Now They're 40% Off The "incredibly soft" fabric, which one shopper "could not stop touching," is derived from a polyester and spandex blend that accentuates your body shape. The dress is meant to be more of a bodycon style, and generally speaking, polyester isn't the stretchiest fabric. But since it's made from spandex, too, the dress does have some give. There are 10 colors and six sizes to choose from (XXS Petit through XXL). Many even compared it to a dress from Kim Kardashian's brand, calling it a "Skims dupe." One shopper said, "I ordered this and the Skims dress, and to me, this one actually fit better." Another shopper was "hesitant" to try the dress because they're a "Skims lover." But after purchasing the Amazon version, they said: "This dress is everything." Flare Leggings Are a New Celebrity Go-To, and This 'Flattering' $23 Pair Is Topping Amazon's Charts "It fits like it was made for me, it is ridiculously comfortable and I will have to try to control myself from wearing it every day," a third shopper wrote. "The feel of the fabric is hard to describe, but almost like sportswear/leggings and it is not too thick or too thin. I got black and will be getting another color ASAP." As for styling, the word "lounge" in its name might imply that it's meant to be worn during Netflix binges, while scrubbing dirty dishes, or when whipping up dinner. But because of its elegant simplicity, it can be dressed up in no time, too. Add some low-heeled booties and a cropped cardigan for an outfit with a fashionista-approved It factor, or cover up with an oversized jacket, a cross-body bag, and some chunky clogs. Keep scrolling to shop the AnotherChill Casual Slip Maxi Dress in more colors. Amazon Buy It! AnotherChill Casual Lounge Slip Maxi Dress in Khaki, $26.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! AnotherChill Casual Lounge Slip Maxi Dress in Gray, $26.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! AnotherChill Casual Lounge Slip Maxi Dress in Pink, $26.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Mila Kunis' Courtside Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times, but They're Finally Back in Stock Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Date Night Dress Costs More Than $3,000, but We Found a Similar Style for Just $29 Olivia Wilde's Jacket for Between-Season Dressing Is a Cozy Twist on a Classic Style