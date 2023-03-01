This Newly Released $27 Chiffon Blouse Is Already a Top-Seller at Amazon, and It Comes in 28 Colors

“Easily one of my new favorite work shirts”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

Photo: People / Pamela Jew

If you're in the process of building a capsule wardrobe, we suggest checking out this new blouse that's getting a ton of buzz on Amazon right now.

The just-dropped Anyally Chiffon Blouse has been raking on the site's top-selling new releases chart this week, meaning droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping it up ahead of spring. Made of 95 percent polyester and five percent spandex, the chiffon top is soft and lightweight. It also has a loose fit that's comfortable and gives it a flowy look.

Other details that elevate the blouse? It has ruffle sleeves, a V-neck, and a pleat down the middle of the front and back. Plus, you can choose from 28 colors and patterns, some of which have petal sleeves. Just in time for spring, almost all the patterns feature a floral motif. You can also take your pick from solid shades of blue, green, red, and black.

The top is available in sizes up to 3XL, and if you're unsure about sizing, there's a handy size chart in the product description. Also worth noting? The blouse is easy to maintain, as it's machine washable, and can be ironed at a low temperature.

With so many cute features, it's no surprise that the staple piece is easy to dress up or down. When the warm weather arrives, wear it with jeans and comfy sneakers for a casual look. For more formal occasions, go for a skirt or pants and heels.

Amazon shoppers have already left the blouse glowing reviews to accompany their five-star ratings. They rave that the "pretty top" is "soft and comfortable." One reviewer called it "easily one of my new favorite work shirts." and added, "I love that there's a flattering cut on the hemline, so I have the option to tuck in the shirt or not."

Keep scrolling for more colors before heading to Amazon to pick up the Anyally Chiffon Blouse for $27!

