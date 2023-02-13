Anne Hathaway Strutted Through Paris in the Hollywood-Loved Flattering Jeans Trend You Can Get for $38

Wide-leg jeans are just so comfy

Published on February 13, 2023 01:00 PM

Anne Hathaway Wide-Leg Jeans Tout
Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington

Though we wish we could live in sweatpants all winter, it's just not an option for obligations like work and family events. Thankfully, celebrities have pointed us to a publically appropriate pant that's still pretty comfy, not to mention flattering: wide-leg jeans. And Anne Hathaway just showed us exactly how to wear it.

A few weeks ago, the Oceans 8 star was spotted strutting through Paris while wearing dark wash jeans with a bell bottom flare, pairing them with a navy trench coat, a sailor-style hat, and metallic booties.

Anne Hathaway Wide-Leg Jeans
Getty Images

Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Anne Hathaway

Hathaway isn't the only celebrity to tap wide-leg jeans recently: Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the stars we've noticed embracing the trend, and you can too with customer-loved styles from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom that start at just $38.

Hathaway's dark wash wide-leg jeans can be worn day or night, and this $40 pair at Amazon looks nearly identical to hers — all the way down to the cuffed hem. The comfy jeans are made of a soft cotton and polyester blend that offers some stretch to move with you, and they have a high waist, zipper enclosure, and belt loops for an adjustable fit. The jeans come in sizes XS through XXL, are machine-washable, and are even on sale right now.

GRAPENT Womens Flare Jeans High Waisted Wide Leg Baggy Jean for Women Stretch Denim Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Grapent Wide-Leg Jeans, $39.90 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Madewell's signature The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean fits right in with the retro-style wide-leg jeans celebrities like Lawrence have been wearing. The best-selling flare jeans have a high, fitted waist for a flattering silhouette. The premium rigid Orta denim has slight stretch for all-day comfort, and the jeans even have four pockets for storage. Shoppers love them, too — per Madewell, over 1,600 people have added them to their carts this week alone.

Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Keller Wash: Pocket Edition
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Keller Wash: Pocket Edition, $138; madewell.com

If you want a more casual, even edgy look, take a page out of Hilary Duff's book with the Rag & Bone Logan High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, whose rips at the knees and thigh look similar to a pair she's worn. The distressed jeans are extra baggy (read: extra comfy), plus they have a wide-leg flare at the bottom. The light wash has a fade that enhances the casual style, and the high-waist design is flattering. Plus, they're machine-washable for an easy clean. You can get them in sizes 23 through 34.

RAG & BONE Logan Ripped High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Rag & Bone Logan Ripped High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $295; nordstrom.com

Gone are the days of skinny jeans — it's clear that wide-leg denim is here to stay. Shop more of our favorite picks below from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell.

HDLTE Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

HDLTE Women Ripped Boyfriends Jeans Distressed High Waist Baggy Denim Pants Wide Leg Straight Trousers Y2k Streetwear Pants
Amazon

Buy It! $37.39 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Doubauen Wide-Leg Jeans

Doubauen Women's High Waist Flare Bell Bottom Jeans Pants Stretch Retro Wide Leg Denim Pants
Amazon

Buy It! $40.84 with coupon (orig. $42.98); amazon.com

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Harding Wash: Button-Fly Edition

Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Harding Wash: Button-Fly Edition
Madewell

Buy It! $148; madewell.com

1822 Denim High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

1822 DENIM High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! $54; nordstrom.com

