Anne Hathaway Strutted Through Paris in the Hollywood-Loved Flattering Jeans Trend You Can Get for $38

Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington Though we wish we could live in sweatpants all winter, it's just not an option for obligations like work and family events. Thankfully, celebrities have pointed us to a publically appropriate pant that's still pretty comfy, not to mention flattering: wide-leg jeans. And Anne Hathaway just showed us exactly how to wear it. A few weeks ago, the Oceans 8 star was spotted strutting through Paris while wearing dark wash jeans with a bell bottom flare, pairing them with a navy trench coat, a sailor-style hat, and metallic booties. Hathaway's dark wash wide-leg jeans can be worn day or night, and this $40 pair at Amazon looks nearly identical to hers — all the way down to the cuffed hem. The comfy jeans are made of a soft cotton and polyester blend that offers some stretch to move with you, and they have a high waist, zipper enclosure, and belt loops for an adjustable fit. The jeans come in sizes XS through XXL, are machine-washable, and are even on sale right now. Amazon Buy It! Grapent Wide-Leg Jeans, $39.90 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Madewell's signature The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean fits right in with the retro-style wide-leg jeans celebrities like Lawrence have been wearing. The best-selling flare jeans have a high, fitted waist for a flattering silhouette. The premium rigid Orta denim has slight stretch for all-day comfort, and the jeans even have four pockets for storage. Shoppers love them, too — per Madewell, over 1,600 people have added them to their carts this week alone. Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Keller Wash: Pocket Edition, $138; madewell.com If you want a more casual, even edgy look, take a page out of Hilary Duff's book with the Rag & Bone Logan High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, whose rips at the knees and thigh look similar to a pair she's worn. The distressed jeans are extra baggy (read: extra comfy), plus they have a wide-leg flare at the bottom. The light wash has a fade that enhances the casual style, and the high-waist design is flattering. Plus, they're machine-washable for an easy clean. You can get them in sizes 23 through 34. Nordstrom Buy It! Rag & Bone Logan Ripped High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $295; nordstrom.com Gone are the days of skinny jeans — it's clear that wide-leg denim is here to stay. Shop more of our favorite picks below from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell. HDLTE Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans Amazon Buy It! $37.39 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com Doubauen Wide-Leg Jeans Amazon Buy It! $40.84 with coupon (orig. $42.98); amazon.com Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Harding Wash: Button-Fly Edition Madewell Buy It! $148; madewell.com 1822 Denim High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans Nordstrom Buy It! $54; nordstrom.com