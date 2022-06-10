Anne Hathaway Took a Break on Set Wearing the Comfy Shoes That Hollywood Moms Have Worn for Years
Moms can be a great source of inspiration. We turn to them for life advice, inherit their most-loved beauty tips, and browse through their closet for coveted vintage finds.
So when we saw Anne Hathaway walking around on the set of Mother's Instinct last week showcasing a minimalist (and easily achievable!) outfit that was on-trend, flattering, and comfortable, our interest instantly piqued.
The 39-year-old actress was photographed in New Jersey sporting sunglasses, a wig (which is likely part of her costume for the film) and a black pair of Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor sandals.
The much-loved slip-on sandals have two adjustable buckle straps to secure your feet and a notoriously comfy cork footbed that contours to the shape of your feet over time. They also offer superior arch support and a roomy toe box, both of which provide all-day comfort.
Hathaway isn't the only fan of the famous brand: Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Katie Holmes, Mandy Moore, and Hilary Duff are only a few of the celeb moms seen wearing various styles over the years for everything from school drop-offs to quick grocery runs.
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $110; zappos.com
She completed her on-break 'fit with an orange cardigan and a breezy beige jumpsuit. We don't know the exact brand of her coverall, but we wouldn't be surprised if it was made out of linen seeing as how it's perfect for summer. And for good reason — the lightweight material is breathable and absorbs moisture better than other higher-end fabrics.
We found similar styles, including this under-$30 linen-blend option from Amazon that has 8,500 five-star ratings and this smocked one from J.Crew that one shopper said was "comfortable and so so flattering."
Buy It! Yesno Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $25.99; amazon.com
Follow in Hathaway's lead and wear your breezy jumpsuit with black Birkenstocks for sightseeing, brunch, or a picnic during sweltering days. Then after the sun sets, throw on a denim jacket and a pair of platform sandals and accessorize with gold jewelry, and you'll be ready to meet friends out for dinner.
Keep scrolling to shop more Birkenstock sandals and beige jumpsuits inspired by Anne Hathaway for as little as $26.
Buy It! J.Crew Relaxed Linen Jumpsuit, $118; jcrew.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit, $36.10; amazon.com
Buy It! Banana Republic Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $76.97 (orig. $109.99); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Oiled Leather Arizona Sandal, $130; zappos.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $160; nordstrom.com
