There's One Detail on This Sweater That Makes It a Magnet for Compliments
We're not exactly sure why, but there's something about the addition of spots or stripes that takes an outfit to a whole new level. Perhaps that's why animal print is an eternal favorite among Hollywood celebrities and online shoppers alike. The latter previously gravitated towards a printed, lightweight cardigan, but one sweater's unique design is an unequivocal hit with reviewers.
The Angashion patchwork sweater from Amazon incorporates an animal design and print along the sleeves, with varying designs that feature spots, stripes, and more. The sweater, available in 14 colors, is a magnet for compliments, shoppers report.
"It's so soft and feels well made. This is the cutest sweater I've ever owned and feels and looks much more expensive than it was," one shopper reported. The sweater, made of polyester and spandex, makes for a "soft feel," another reviewer shared.
To get the most wear out of your new sweater, shoppers suggest washing it on a delicate cycle. "So flipping cute. I get compliments all the time. I've worn it basically constantly since getting it and no issues with washing, tossing in the dryer, snags or anything," this customer wrote.
As the sweater's unique print is a focal point, shoppers suggest pairing it with jeans and black boots. One reviewer wore the sweater at a Christmas party, while another incorporated it into their work wardrobe, writing, "The day I wore it for work, I received multiple compliments on it and all of my meetings are on Zoom."
If you're ready to make a statement with your sweater, now is definitely the time to purchase this pullover for yourself. Just don't be surprised if you never want to take it off. As this reviewer warned, "This sweater is a showstopper. I get all sorts of compliments on it. Also, it's soft and the material feels thick and substantial. I love it and wear it often."
- There's One Detail on This Sweater That Makes It a Magnet for Compliments
- The Amazon Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Flattering and Comfortable' Are on Sale for $21
- Surprise! Lululemon Just Added New Markdowns to Its We Made Too Much Sale
- These Bed Sheets 'Belong in a Five-Star Hotel,' According to Shoppers — and They're on Sale Right Now