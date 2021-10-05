Shop

This Colorful Sweater Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Can't Stop Wearing It

Honestly, I might just sleep in this tonight”
By Lauren Rearick
October 05, 2021 02:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This sweater season, your go-to autumn top doesn't have to be ordinary. Fall fashion staples generally come in hues of orange, brown, and yellow, but if you're willing to have a little fun with your choice of crewneck, there's one Amazon style that's truly charmed customers.

The Angashion crewneck sweater is no ordinary top. As one shopper helpfully explained, "This sweater has personality." The review points to the sweater's oversized sleeves and style, noting that it would easily coordinate with a number of options in your closet, including jeans and a skirt.

You can choose from multiple styles and colors of the sweater. There's a sky blue option that comes with white lines and buttons along the sleeves, as well as a white sweater adorned with zigzags and straight lines. One shopper confirmed they had received "lots of compliments on the vivid colors." 

Fielding compliments on the coloring of your sweater of choice is always welcome and as an added bonus, shoppers report that this crewneck is also comfortable. The polyester blend impressed a reviewer so much, they were forgoing everything else in their closet, writing, "It's so nice. I haven't taken it off since I got it...It fits oversized in the best, comfiest way." They were even considering another purpose for the sweater, writing, "Honestly, I might just sleep in this tonight."

Another reviewer called the sweater "very soft" and confirmed that they successfully washed and dried the top in the machine. "The sweater held up very well. I did turn it inside out...No pulling, no shrinking, and the buttons are still in place."If you're ready to have some fun with your choice of fall fashion, this is the one. "I needed something out of the ordinary and this sweater does the trick," a reviewer exclaimed.

