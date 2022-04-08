Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Airy and 'Flattering' $27 Blouse with 5,000+ Five-Star Ratings
Warmer days are coming, which means it's time to swap your thick winter layers with breezier pieces. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found an airy blouse that's as cute as it is comfy.
Droves of Amazon customers have been snapping up the Angashion Casual Blouse. It currently holds a top spot on the site's competitive best-selling blouses and button-down shirts list, and earlier this week, it was climbing the Movers and Shakers chart, which is updated hourly with Amazon's most popular products.
Great for warm weather, the lightweight top is made mostly of polyester and a bit of cotton. It has a babydoll silhouette that flares out, meaning its fit is as comfortable as its material. But rest assured its loose cut gives it a flowy look — not a baggy one. It isn't boring, either, thanks to ruffle detailing on the collar and the cap sleeves.
Plus, it comes in 28 colors, most of which feature abstract dotted or animal-print patterns. There are plenty of neutrals to shop as well, including bright hues of green, blue, and red. Angashion also offers the blouse in slightly different designs, including various colors of a gingham print with a V-neck. Designed for many different body types, the top is available in sizes up to XXL.
More than 5,000 customers have given the top a five-star rating, calling it "flattering" and "cute" in reviews. Some report that no matter the occasion — work, date night, errands — they "get so many compliments." They've dressed it up with pencil skirts and slacks and made it more casual with shorts and leggings.
Customers also praise how comfortable it is, saying the "soft" material is "breathable" but not see-through. They also rave that the fabric is wrinkle-resistant, making it great to pack along for trips.
Keep scrolling to check out more colors before heading to Amazon to pick up the Angashion Casual Blouse.
