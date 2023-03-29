Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This 'Flowy Yet Flattering' Dress While It's on Sale for as Little as $31

Easter is just two weeks away, which means chocolate bunnies, egg hunts, and bouquets of tulips are in your future if you celebrate. But the upcoming holiday is also a reminder of something even more exciting than a basket filled with sugar: Spring has arrived.

Warmer, sunny days are officially here, and we can't wait to wear all of our favorite spring clothes again. If the new season snuck up on you and your closet could use a refresh, Amazon shoppers just found your first purchase. This long sleeve mini dress is the ideal weight and length for early spring days — and right now, it's on sale for as little as $31.

Long-sleeved dresses are key for easing into spring style, and this breezy pick fits the bill. Layer a denim jacket over it before temperatures really rise, and wear it solo when it's warmer. It's available in 24 colors, several of which would make for a festive Easter outfit, like sage green and yellow polka-dot.

Nearly 33,000 Amazon shoppers have given the "flowy yet flattering" dress a five-star rating, and they're wearing it everywhere from dinner to the office. One reviewer deemed it the "perfect work dress" when worn with "a vibrant pump and statement earrings." The tiered skirt and bell sleeves add a trendy touch, but overall, this is a classic mini dress to have in your closet.

One customer dubbed it a "summer must-have," while another called it "perfect for [their] fall photos," so the seasonal versatility is clear. Wear it with sneakers and sandals this spring and summer, then pair it with boots come autumn.

Everyone needs a LBD in their closet, and this is a casual option you can dress up or down for a wide variety of scenarios. Some buyers are even donning it for outdoor weddings and claim they receive many compliments at the ceremonies.

For less than $35, this is a dress you might want to stock up on in a few colors — after all, thousands of customers are. Shop more colors of the customer-favorite dress you're bound to wear on repeat for months while it's marked down at Amazon.

