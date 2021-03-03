These $22 Shoes Are So Comfortable, One Reviewer Walks 5 Miles a Day in Them

When you think of the comfiest shoes in your closet, what comes to mind? Maybe it's a pair of celeb-loved Uggs or perhaps it's a more polarizing style that you're not always willing to wear in public, but swear by in the comfort of your home. If one or both of the aforementioned styles popped into your head, we'd like to introduce you to what might become your new favorite shoes: The Amoji Garden Clogs.
These clogs certainly prioritize comfort. Some Amazon shoppers say they're even better than similar name-brand styles, but for a more affordable $22 price. Made with EVA resin — a lightweight, rubber-like material — they come with a tractioned outsole for added stability and a perforated upper for extra breathability. Shoppers also love that they're more stylish and "less clunky" than other clogs on the market and leave their feet blister-free, despite the plastic construction.
Buy It! Amoji Garden Clogs, $21.99; amazon.com
While the clogs might be touted as garden shoes, owners say they're wearing them for much more than just planting crops. They're throwing them on for lounging, fishing, working, showering, camping, and walking; one reviewer even walks five miles a day in them.
And thanks to the all-season design, you can wear the shoes alone in the summer (they're fully waterproof, by the way) as a more supportive sandal, or with a pair of socks in the winter as an indoor slipper alternative. Plus, since they're easy to wash — you can hose them down as needed — they stay free of odors.
The clogs seem to be especially beneficial for workers who are on their feet for hours at a time. One reviewer, a pharmacist who spends "8 hours a day standing," said they're "shocked by how comfortable these are — even [after] standing all day on concrete." Shoppers also say they fit great if you have wider feet, prefer a roomier toe box, or suffer from painful foot conditions, like arthritis.
Available in 11 colors, the $22 Amoji Garden Clogs will keep your feet cozy and your wallet full. Shop them now at Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.