These $22 Shoes Are So Comfortable, One Reviewer Walks 5 Miles a Day in Them

When you think of the comfiest shoes in your closet, what comes to mind? Maybe it's a pair of celeb-loved Uggs or perhaps it's a more polarizing style that you're not always willing to wear in public, but swear by in the comfort of your home. If one or both of the aforementioned styles popped into your head, we'd like to introduce you to what might become your new favorite shoes: The Amoji Garden Clogs.