This American-Made Loungewear Brand Has a Secret Section Where You Can Score Up to 43% Off
From working out to hanging out, loungewear and athleisure pieces are reached for more often than most other articles of clothing in our closets. We all have a favorite comfy sweatshirt and that one pair of leggings that looks better than any other. Those number one picks start to show how well-loved they are over time, and as much as we hate to admit it, need to be replaced eventually. If this sounds like your current conundrum, or if you're just in the market for some stylish new clothes, you're in luck. We just so happened to stumble upon American Giant's Almost Gone section — a treasure trove of their beloved pieces for up to 43 percent off.
One of the standout items on sale now is the Everyday Crew Sweatshirt. As its name implies, the crew neck top is something that can be worn often thanks to its soft and lightweight, yet cozy French terry and cotton fabrication. The sweatshirt is an ideal length for tucking into pants or leaving casually untucked, pairs easily with jeans, leggings, skirts, or shorts, and has a relaxed fit that's comfortable without being boxy or shapeless. Right now, it's available in four colors but sizes are limited in a few options, likely thanks to the reduced price.
Shoppers say it's soft and "not too heavy," and one noted that the sweatshirt is made in the "usual high quality" that's expected of American Giant. Another added that they're "just as obsessed" with the sweatshirt as they are with "every other article of American Giant clothing" they own. "While I have a closet full of clothes, I find myself rotating through these guys. Nothing beats the clean, simple design and well-thought-out details."
Take a look at more of the best deals featured in the Almost Gone section, below.
Best Sweatshirts and Hoodies
- American Midweight Crew, $60 (orig. $80)
- Everyday Crew Sweatshirt, $65 (orig. $80)
- Merino Wool Crew Sweater, $100 (orig. $150)
- Classic Full Zip, $90 (orig. $120)
- Luxe Supima Crew, $50 (orig. $80)
- Luxe Supima Pullover, $40 (orig. $90)
- American Midweight Full Zip, $80 (orig. $100)
Best Bottoms
- Power Legging, $50 (orig. $80)
- Cropped Power Legging, $40 (orig. $70)
- Luxe Supima Jogger, $60 (orig. $90)
- Everyday Vintage Sweatpant, $65 (orig. $90)
- The Ponte Dress Pant Kick Flare, $85 (orig. $100)
- The Ponte Dress Pant Straight, $80 (orig. $120)
Best Tops
- Classic Relaxed V-Neck T, $25 (orig. $40)
- Classic Cotton V-Neck T, $25 (orig. $40)
- Premium Slub Crew T Long Sleeve, $35 (orig. $60)
- Premium Slub Crew T, $35 (orig. $50)
- Premium Slub V-Neck T, $35 (orig. $50)
Another fan favorite is the Cropped Power Legging. Available in five colors, these leggings have a ⅞ length that's cut to hit just a few inches above the ankle. They're soft and thin — reviewers mentioned multiple times how comfortable and easy to wear they are — but the material is completely opaque and "never see-through," according to the brand.
The leggings are high waisted and the band at the top stays in place and resists slipping or rolling, like any truly great pair of leggings should. Plus, the material has a bit of built-in compression for a snug and secure fit thanks to a combination of nylon and lycra. There's even a hidden pocket that one reviewer said is "perfect for an ID and a couple of cards [or] cash." A second shopper added that the material is "soft but supportive" and the fit is "true to size and very flattering."
Refresh the best part of your wardrobe with these pieces from American Giant's Almost Gone section while they're still available.