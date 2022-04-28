There Are Tons of Flattering Wrap Dresses on Sale at Amazon — Up to 80% Off
There's so much spring fashion to choose from, but few options are as flattering as the wrap dress.
Designed to accentuate the waist and give you an hourglass shape, the wrap dress is still popular decades after Diane von Furstenberg debuted the style. And right now, you can score one (or two) for yourself at Amazon, which has tons of wrap dress deals for as much as 80 percent off. No, that's not a typo!
We did the hard work and combed through Amazon's Fashion section, as well as its hidden Outlet storefront, to find 14 stylish wrap and faux wrap dresses starting at just $7. Whether you're looking for a floral option, a maxi dress, a mini, or something that plays up the super popular cottagecore and prairiecore styles you're probably seeing everywhere, you'll find it below.
Amazon Wrap Dress Deals
- Grecerelle Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, $31.44 (orig. $36.99)
- Aimcoo Short Sleeve Ruffle Mini Wrap Dress, $17.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Kate Kasin Tiered Long Wrap Dress, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Ii Inin Casual Faux Wrap Dress, $24.68 with coupon (orig. $28.98)
- Kilig Floral Twist Knot Faux Wrap Dress, $18.89 (orig. $26.99)
- BerryGo Ruffle Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, $38.99 (orig. $46.99)
- PrettyGarden Floral Ruffle Maxi Wrap Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Zesica Bohemian Maxi Wrap Dress, $30.59 (orig. $38.99)
- Deqiang Shift Mini Wrap Dress, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $38.99)
- Naggoo Floral Mini Wrap Dress, $30.98 with coupon (orig. $32.98)
- Zattcas Long Sleeve Ribbed Bodycon Faux Wrap Dress, $7 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- M. Nollby Short Sleeve Floral Maxi Faux Wrap Dress, $12 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Laqeyko Floral Maxi Faux Wrap Dress, $40.99 (orig. $60)
- Kilig Short Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
Want a classic spring wrap dress you'll wear well into the summer? Go with this pretty floral maxi option from Grecerelle. It has flutter short sleeves, a V-neckline, and a high-low skirt that moves nicely as you walk. This true wrap dress cinches at the waist and can be secured via two side straps. You can shop it in 39 colors and patterns, including florals, solids, and polka dots.
If you're interested in the wrap style but want a little extra security, check out this Kilig faux wrap dress. It looks like a true wrap thanks to its overlapping bodice, but the material is actually sewn into the elastic waistband — that means you'll never have to worry about the strings accidentally undoing themselves. This spaghetti strap option has a high slit, comes in 22 stylish colors, and is just $19.
The western prairie dress trend is becoming extremely popular this spring, and this floral maxi dress is an easy way to get in on the trend. It has puffy bell sleeves, a three-tiered ruffle skirt, and a fairly conservative V-neckline. Worn with a hat and boots? You'll be golden. Right now, you can get it 32 percent off at Amazon.
