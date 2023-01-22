Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22

Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans?

Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of course, pants.

We've highlighted the top picks we'll be adding to our virtual carts, and several of them are on sale right now, too.

Top Picks from Amazon's Winter Blues Denim Section

If it's something warm and cozy you're looking for, check out Levi's Original Trucker Jacket. It has four pockets, a snap closure, and features a super soft faux-shearling lining. The "super comfy" jacket is available in eight colors, sizes XS–4XL, and three different fits, although suppers say you may want to size up if you plan to layer it.

One reviewer raved about its versatility and called it "perfect." They explained, "The shearling is very nice and the sleeves are slightly padded… I wanted one of these jackets and I am happy that I did. It is actually a jacket that can easily [be] used in the fall and spring as well."

Buy It! Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $49.98–$128 (orig. $75.60 –$128); amazon.com

For a pair of jeans that you can wear no matter the occasion, there's Daily Ritual's Denim Skinny-Fit Mid-Rise Jean, which is on sale, starting at $22. The mid-rise skinny bottoms are available in 18 sizes and seven classic colors, including a darker indigo-blue hue.

Shoppers say they're fans of how the jeans make them look like they have "longer legs" and can be worn to various outings. "These are the kind of jeans that look good enough to pass as business casual," a five-star reviewer shared. "They look great with a sweater or tee and can be dressed up with a sparkly top."

Buy It! Daily Ritual Denim Skinny-Fit Mid-Rise Jean, $21.90–$37.50 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

Having a go-to pair of casual jeans is great, but if you're in the market for a dressier option to wear with sweaters for a more refined look, check out the NYDJ's Teresa Trouser Jeans. Shoppers have called these jeans the "perfect pants" that give a "modern polished look."

Featuring a wide leg and the brand's lift tuck technology (which means there is a criss-cross panel to flatten in the front and curve-contouring construction that flatters your backside), the dark-wash jeans can easily be worn to the office, runnings errands, and out to dinner.

"These are the absolute best jeans I have. I'll need to buy more," an enthused shopper shared.

Buy It! NYDJ Women's Teresa Trouser Jeans, $57.92–$119 (orig. $119); amazon.com

If you're looking to add some more staple pieces to your winter wardrobe, head over to Amazon's Winter Blues denim section, and take a closer look at our top picks below.

Buy It! Chouyatou Button-Down Denim Trench Coat, $32.22–$39.99 (orig. $37.99–$39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Floerns Floral Print High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $41.99–$44.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket, $42.99–$46.98 (orig. $42.99 –$59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's Premium Vintage Overalls, $74.02–$138 (orig. $138); amazon.com