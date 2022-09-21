This Ultra-Flattering Button-Up Sweater Dress Makes Me Feel Like a Million Bucks — and It's Just $65 at Amazon

Whether it's a pair of jeans that gives you a peach emoji butt or killer heels that were made for strutting, everyone has that magical item in their closet that transforms them into their best self. For me, that "I feel like a million bucks" piece is a ribbed sweater dress — and it's just $65 at Amazon.

For months, I've heard co-workers and friends rave about The Drop, an Amazon fashion label, so when I saw the preppy-meets-cool Jaxon Ribbed Button-Up Sweater Dress, I decided it was time to try the brand on for size. From the moment I slid the midi dress out of its packaging, I knew it was going to be a keeper.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Jaxon Ribbed Button-Up Sweater Dress in Chocolate, $64.90; amazon.com

The ribbed fabric felt thick, soft, and stretchy — the ideal trio for a high-quality, comfortable sweater dress. Once I slipped it on, I instantly had that "I'm feeling myself" moment when you know you've struck fashion gold. The midi dress fit me like a glove, hugging me in all the right places without being too revealing or tight. On the contrary: The cozy fabric is flexible to fit the wearer, and the ribbed detailing is super flattering.

I chose the chocolate color, a rich hue that screams "fall," but the sweater dress is also available in black, teal, lavender, and Barbiecore pink. On each pick, the buttons match the shade, subtly blending into the fabric. I've only owned my dress for two weeks, but I already ordered a second one in black, because it's no question that they'll both be on heavy rotation this season.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Jaxon Ribbed Button-Up Sweater Dress in Black, $64.90; amazon.com

With a thin collar and button-up design, this pick is more elevated than your average sweater dress, making it fitting for the office, date night, or dinner with the parents. I've worn it with knee-high black boots, leather booties, and clogs, but sandals will complement the look on warmer days, too. The lightweight knit fabric is just breathable enough for lingering summer weather, but heavy enough to be worn into fall and winter when paired with a coat.

Trust me: You'll also feel like a million bucks in this $65 sweater dress from Amazon — and earn countless compliments every time you wear it. Shop the fall staple in more colors below.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Jaxon Ribbed Button-Up Sweater Dress in Trek Green, $64.90; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Jaxon Ribbed Button-Up Sweater Dress in Pink, $64.90; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.