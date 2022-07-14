It's Your Last Chance to Save on This 'Flattering' Flowy Dress Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Prime Day
If your summer closet is in need of a refresh, it's your last chance to save on a flowy dress that's trending on Amazon this Prime Day.
Droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress while it's 30 percent off. It's even landed a spot on the site's Movers and Shakers clothing, shoes, and jewelry chart — meaning it's one of the most popular Prime Day fashion deals.
So why do shoppers keep adding it to their carts? Well, the soft dress is made of breathable material that's great for summer. And with cute flowy tiers, it has a loose fit that's comfortable, even if you work up a sweat on hot days. It also has two convenient pockets.
Plus, it comes in seven colors, including soft hues of lavender, pink, and beige. Or you can take your pick from darker colors, like olive green, black, and navy. The dress also has a wide size range that runs from XXS to 5X. And for a custom fit and look up top, it has adjustable straps that can be worn straight or crossed over one another.
The versatile dress, which is currently the best-selling formal dress on Amazon, can be dressed up or down. For formal occasions, wear it with heels and your favorite jewelry. And for casual outings, throw on sneakers or flat sandals.
More than 700 Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, calling it "comfortable and cute." They also appreciate the "soft" material of the "lightweight" dress. Others love the "flattering" fit, with one reviewer noting that it "drapes beautifully." One shopper summed it up nicely: "It's the perfect summer dress"
This popular Prime-exclusive offer ends tonight at midnight PT, so go ahead and pick up the Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress while it's still on sale. Not a Prime member? Anyone can get access to last-minute Prime Day deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial, which includes free and fast shipping, free streaming with Prime Video, and other perks.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
- It's Your Last Chance to Save on This 'Flattering' Flowy Dress Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Prime Day
- 15 Deeply Discounted Pairs of Sneakers Not to Miss During Amazon Prime Day
- Hang On: 160+ Cupshe Swimsuits and Coverups Are Still on Sale for Prime Day for Up to 54% Off
- Amazon Prime Day Ends Soon! Add These 20 Last-Minute Deal to Your Cart Before It's Too Late