There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13

As fun as it can be to throw on a blazer or a pair of high heels every now and then, there's truly nothing better than slipping into seriously cozy clothes, especially in the winter. Really, who doesn't love curling up on the couch drinking a hot coffee while wearing some super soft leggings or a snug pair of slippers?

And of course, no cozy outfit would be complete without an ultra-comfortable sweater, like one of the many options on sale at Amazon right now.

At the retailer, you'll find tons of stylish and warm sweaters in a wide mix of styles, ranging from V-necks to cardigans to turtlenecks. And best of all, plenty of them currently have their prices slashed, meaning you can nab a top-rated sweater (or five) at a major discount — starting at just $13. So if you're looking to stock up your closet with lots of sweaters to wear all winter long, now's the perfect time to stock up. And if you want to gift a sweater or two to someone else, these will all arrive before the holiday, too.

10 Cozy Sweaters from Amazon:

A cable-knit sweater is the ultimate cozy top and you can snag this cable-knit crewneck from Amazon Essentials for just $17 right now. The pullover is made from 100 percent cotton and has a classic shape and design. You can easily wear the sweater on its own or as a layered piece, and it comes in a wide selection of colors, including neutrals like black and ivory and brighter hues like coral and green. "This sweater is wonderful," wrote one shopper. "[The] color is spectacular and the design is beautiful."

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Cotton Crewneck Cable Sweater, $16.90 (orig. $30.90); amazon.com

More of a fan of cardigans? Check out this option from Daily Ritual, which features a flowy, open-front fit and a comfortable stretch. The sweater is available in 12 colors and can be thrown on over anything in your closet for an added layer of warmth. Plus, it's on sale for 45 percent off, bringing its price to $19.

"This is one of my top Amazon purchases!" a five-star reviewer shared. "I love everything about this cardigan: the color, the softness, the flattering fit, how I feel wearing it. I cannot recommend enough."

Buy It! Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Open Cardigan, $19.10 (orig. $34.90); amazon.com

And for those whose go-to winter sweater is forever a turtleneck, don't miss out on this slouchy oversized option from The Drop that's 50 percent off and "pairs nicely with leggings," or this fitted pick from Goodthreads that's on sale for $22. This sweater features a ribbing pattern and is made of a combination of acrylic, nylon, wool, and spandex, so it has some stretch and a yet fluffy feel to it. Plus, you can choose from six colors, like gray, caramel, and classic black. "It's got that 'just right' fit,'" a shopper said. They added that the "super cute" sweater is also "warm and easy to care for."

Buy It! Goodthreads Funnel Neck Sweater, $21.90 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

No matter what your preferred sweater style is, there are tons of cozy options at Amazon, all on sale right now, with prices starting at $13. Check out more of our top picks below, and nab one of these cozy sweaters and enjoy the warmth and coziness they'll bring all winter long.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater, $12.50 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Half Zip Polo Collar Sweater, $15.27 (orig. $49.90); amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Corrine Pullover Crewneck Sweater, $19.95 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

