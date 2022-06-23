Amazon Is Having a Huge Summer Fashion Sale, and Prices Start at $8
Summer is officially underway, and Amazon is celebrating with a major sale on clothes for the new season.
The site's huge sale on summer styles includes savings of up to 62 percent on breezy dresses, flowy tops, comfy rompers, and much more. There are also tons of swimwear deals you won't want to miss, whether you plan on heading to the beach or lounging at the pool.
From cute rompers to airy skirts, we pulled together the best summer fashion deals happening at Amazon right now.
15 Best Deals on Summer Styles at Amazon
- Elescat Summer Sleeveless Dress with Pockets, $16.14–$26.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Levaca Midi Dress with Pockets, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Anrabess Short Sleeve Romper, $30.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Blencot Strappy V-Neck Button Down Blouse, $19.95 (orig. $32.95)
- Merokeety Casual Cap Sleeve T-Shirt, $20.79 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Dokotoo Summer Smocked Shorts, $20.99–$21.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Acelitt Belted Romper, $35.99 (orig. $43.99)
- Dokotoo V-Neck Drawstring Blouse, $24.88–$25.88 (orig. $24.88–$32.99)
- Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Meraki Rib Crew Neck T-Shirt, $8.02 (orig. $21)
- Exlura High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Swing Skirt, $31.89 (orig. $38.89)
- Iuga High Waisted Bike Shorts, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $29.95)
- Angashion Short Sleeve Button Midi Dress, $33.05 (orig. $39.99)
- LouKeith Tennis Skirt with Pockets, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
In the dress category, you can take your pick from mini, midi, and maxi styles. For casual outings, check out the Elescat Summer Sleeveless Dress while it's on sale. A hit with shoppers, it's currently the best-selling dress on Amazon. So it comes as no surprise that the flowy sundress has racked up more than 7,800 perfect ratings. Shoppers rave that it's "flattering" and "lightweight," with one writing: "It is the perfect casual summer dress for hot Arizona days." Another feature customers love? That it has two pockets.
If you're looking for a versatile dress that you can dress up or down, opt for the Levaca Midi Dress that features a belt and roomy pockets. Made of a polyester-rayon blend and a bit of spandex, the dress is soft and has some stretch. You can dress it up for work or a date night with heeled sandals, or wear it casually with sneakers or flat sandals. Shoppers say they "received lots of compliments" when wearing it to the office, birthday parties, and bridal showers.
Need more inspo for an easy all-in-one piece? Whether you're walking the dog, running errands, or heading to brunch, throw on the Anrabess Short Sleeve Romper for a cute and comfy outfit. The lightweight romper features an elastic drawstring waist and pockets. Customers say that the "soft and breathable" romper is "comfortable to wear during the hot summer."
If you plan on spending all your free time by the pool, lake, or any body of water, a bathing suit is a must. Hop on the ruffle swimwear trend with the customer-favorite Hilor Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit that features a ruffle trim along its one-shoulder neckline. The fully lined swimsuit also features flattering ruching across the midsection.
Kickoff the new season with a wardrobe refresh and check out more of our favorite deals ahead. Keep in mind that there's no end date listed for these deals, so be sure to snag whatever you're eyeing from Amazon's summer fashion sale before the savings disappear.
