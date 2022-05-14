Amazon Slashed Prices on 9,000 Dresses, Swimsuits, and Summer-Ready Clothes — Up to 56% Off
Shoppers itching to revamp their warm-weather wardrobe are in for a treat this weekend.
Amazon is having a huge sale on summer-ready styles with thousands of discounts across categories. While the deals last, you can save up to 56 percent on flowy dresses, airy blouses, comfortable footwear, cute swimwear, and more.
Whether you're looking for casual basics you can wear nonstop or colorful dressy pieces for special occasions, there's something for every spring and summer closet.
15 Warm-Weather Fashion Deals to Shop From Amazon
- Fancyinn Shift Mini Dress with Pockets, $32.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Popyoung Casual Mini T-Shirt Dress, $25.49 (orig. $39.99)
- Hibluco Floral Print Blouse, $21.98–$22.98 (orig. $49.99)
- Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker in White/Gum, $36.95 (orig. $50)
- StyleWorld V-Neck Casual Mini Dress with Pockets, $27.25 with coupon, (orig. $35.99)
- Miholl Lace Short-Sleeve V-Neck Top, $19.54 (orig. $22.99)
- BerryGo Embroidery Pearl Button Down V-Neck Maxi Dress, $43.99-$46.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Miholl Sleeveless Waffle Knit Twist Knot Top, $19.99 (orig. $28.99)
- Meyeeka Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit with Lace Up Back, $19.99–$29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Kolili Flat Sandals, $28.99 (orig. $42.99)
- NewChoice V-Neck Blouse, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Mitilly Ruffle Sleeve Midi Dress with Pockets, $31.01 with coupon, (orig. $39.99)
- Exlura Pleated Midi Skirt with Pockets, $31.89 (orig. $38.89)
- Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short, $10.86 (orig. $17)
- Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $28.89 (orig. $44.99)
In the dress category, there are plenty of breezy styles on sale, including the Fancyinn Shift Mini Dress. Made of a cotton blend material, the tiered dress has a loose fit that gives it an airy feel. Plus, it has pockets. The dress comes in 39 colors that include long-sleeve and ruffled short-sleeve options. Pricing depends on color and size, but plenty of styles are on sale for up to 33 percent off right now.
Buy It! Fancyinn Shift Mini Dress with Pockets, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
For an easy staple you can wear on repeat, check out the Popyoung Casual Mini T-Shirt Dress that's on sale for as little as $26. Shoppers rave that the dress is "comfortable and flattering." And since it's lightweight and stretchy, it's "perfect for summer," according to reviewers.
Buy It! Popyoung Casual Mini T-Shirt Dress, $25.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
The sale also has deals on flowy tops like the Hibluco Floral Print Blouse that's up to 56 percent off. The cotton-polyester blend shirt features a peplum style that flares out. You can take your pick from 41 colors featuring different prints, from floral and animal to stripe and polka dot.
Buy It! Hibluco Floral Print Blouse, $21.98–$22.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
As for footwear, there are plenty of comfy shoes and sandals marked down. In the market for a truly versatile pair? You can't go wrong with a classic white sneaker like the Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker. A customer favorite, the shoes have racked up more than 19,200 five-star ratings. Nurses, teachers, and other shoppers on their feet all day rave about how comfortable and supportive they are in reviews.
Keep scrolling to shop more impressive deals on pieces you can wear through summer. Then head to Amazon to browse the full fashion sale.
