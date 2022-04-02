Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled with Flowy Romantic Dresses for Spring That Start at $24
While dresses are always a warm-weather favorite, romantic dresses have become increasingly popular thanks in part to shoppers' affinity for anything Bridgerton-esque. They have a way of drawing the eye with their gorgeous color palettes, floral prints, puffed sleeves, flowing skirts, and flattering tie-wrap styles. With so much going for them, you might just want to buy them all — and there's truly no harm in that with the prices we found.
Amazon has a Spring Fashion Hub that's filled with hundreds of romantic spring dresses in all kinds of styles. Within the dress section, you'll find minis, wrap dresses, swing styles, and off-the-shoulder numbers that are trendy and embrace spring's positive energy. The best part? Our favorites start at just $24, so you can add a few to cart.
Amazon Romantic Dress Storefront Picks
- Dokotoo Spring Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $38.98 (orig. $58.47)
- Naggoo Short-Sleeve Wrap Floral Dress, $30.98
- Exlura Lantern Sleeve Off-Shoulder Mini Dress, $39.49 (orig. $57.99)
- Zesica Wrap Bohemian Swing Mini Dress, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- SheIn Floral Tie Front Ruffle A-Line Dress, $29.99
- Aimcoo Spaghetti Strap Front Tie Knit Dress, $23.99
- R.Vivimos Linen Short Sleeve Ruffled Swing Dress, $29.99
- Manydress Casual Mini Ruffle Swing Dress, $31.98
- Miessial Off-Shoulder Casual Mini Dress, $29.99
- Fancyinn Shift Tunic Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Yobecho Sweetheart Ruffle Mini Dress, $27.19 (orig. $36.89)
- R.Vivimos Halter V-Neck Dress, $25.99
- Dokotoo Casual Short Sleeve Dress, $35.98
- BerryGo Floral Fit and Flare Dress, $27.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Romwe Striped Ruffle-Sleeve Dress, $25.99
Looking for a floral dress that's flattering, comfortable, and statement-making? Try this wrap mini dress on for size. It has slightly fluttered sleeves, a wrap design that accentuates the waist, and a ruffled hem. Shoppers who love the dress have worn it to work, at casual weddings, on vacation, and for engagement photoshoots.
Another sweet floral dress that needs a spot in your wardrobe is this $30 tie-front pick that comes in 33 fanciful colors. The flowy dress is made with a soft, lightweight material that's ideal for warmer temperatures and has a relaxed fit for comfortable all-day wear.
If you prefer solid colors, you can't go wrong with this whimsical lantern-sleeve mini dress, an Amazon best-seller with more than 4,100 five-star ratings. The cute dress has airy quarter-length sleeves that you can wear on or off the shoulder (the elastic will keep the sleeve in place, so you won't have to worry about it slipping off), as well as a pretty cutout and bow detailing in the back.
Two romantic dress trademarks are definitely ruffles and puffed sleeves, and this swing dress has them both. The R.Vivimos cotton linen dress also has a pretty bodice with tiny pleats, which provide a good amount of stretch to accommodate various bust sizes. Additionally, there is a cute bow detail on the top, along with a flowy skirt that moves nicely as you walk. If it reminds you of the famous Hill House Nap Dress, you're right on the money — but lucky for you, this one is only $30.
Continue shopping our favorite romantic dresses below before discovering what else is hiding in Amazon's Spring Fashion section.
