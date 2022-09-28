PSA: Wireless Bras Are Up to 67% Off Ahead of Amazon's New Two-Day Deals Event

Did you miss Amazon Prime Day? Don't worry, there's a new two-day sales event coming up on October 11 and 12 that will feature thousands of incredible deals for Prime members who are looking to start holiday shopping a little early — Amazon is calling it the Prime Early Access Sale.

Holiday shopping usually doesn't kick off until late November, but with this sale, subscribers can get started earlier without paying full price for their top picks. So instead of waiting until the last minute to cross things off your list, you can take some of the stress out of the season by taking advantage of this new parade of deals.

And before it even starts, there are early markdowns you can shop right now. But some of the best deals we're seeing right now are actually not on holiday gifts, but rather an everyday staple that could probably do with a refresh: wireless bras.

Popular brands like Bali, Hanes, Champion, and Calvin Klein are up to 67 percent off right now, and prices start at just $9. And unlike the October sale, these deals are available to everyone — not just Prime members.

Wireless Bra Deals at Amazon:

For an everyday bra, you can't go wrong with the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, now on sale for $23 and available in sizes 32B–42DD. It provides more support than a bralette thanks to its thick waistband, but it doesn't have sharp wires or an unnecessary amount of padding like some traditional bras do. It's backed by more than 26,000 five-star ratings and known as the "best bra ever" by over 100 reviewers.

One five-star reviewer was thrilled that this bra doesn't have underwires, describing it as "oh-so comfortable [and] reasonably priced." They added that they plan to buy more in different colors.

For lounging at home or running quick errands, a bralette is the way to go. And right now, the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette is 26 percent off. The soft cotton-blend bra features a classic triangle bikini shape and that famous logo band sported by celebs like the Kardashians and Justin Bieber.

One shopper said this bra is "perfection" and added, "regular bras are so binding and uncomfortable I just can't stand them, so this is a great alternative." They even went as far as to say it's the "best sports bra" they've ever owned.

Another T-shirt bra to have on your radar is the Warner's Comfort Wireless Bra, which has a wide band for added support and is made with soft material that provides a smoothing effect. It even has a V-cut design on the sides that prevents side-boob spillage and ensures the fabric doesn't rub on your underarms.

Although it doesn't have adjustable straps, some people see this as a perk since there's no extra pieces to snag on clothing. One reviewer loves it so much, they said it's the "only bra" they "ever wear."

A longline bra is another excellent wireless bralette option, particularly for those who feel comfortable wearing them on their own or under a cardigan or open button-down. This one in particular looks just like an ordinary cropped tank top, but it actually has removable padding and double-layered fabric for invisible support. Plus, the material is lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking to help keep you dry.

While it's on sale for just $10 — that's 67 percent off — you might want to consider ordering more than one.

It's not every day that you see a pullover sports bra with lace detailing, as the delicate style doesn't often mix well with sweat, but we found one from Maidenform that customers say made it work. The front looks like your average sports bra with padding and adjustable straps, while the back has a racerback lace design that's made with the same soft, smooth fabric. It doesn't enhance functionality, but it does give the bra some extra style points — try styling it under an open-back shirt to show off your new choice.

One person said the bra is as "soft as butter" and confirms that "the lace is soft and stretchy without being itchy."

If you're a Prime member shopping for yourself, you can take advantage of Amazon's Try Before You Buy program with just about any of these bras. It allows you to order up to six items that are part of the program, and you get to try them on for up to seven days to determine whether it's the right fit for you — without actually buying it. You only pay for what you keep, and it helps take the guesswork out of online shopping.

Keep an eye out as more deals come to the surface ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, and if you aren't already a Prime member, consider signing up before the two-day event to ensure your access to the sale.

Check out wireless bras that are already on sale ahead of the shopping extravaganza below.

