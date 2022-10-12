Lifestyle Fashion Funky Clogs, Fuzzy Slippers, and More Unique Ugg Shoes Are Under $100 at October's Amazon Prime Day Sale But hurry, the Prime Early Access Sale ends today By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. And although your closet might be stacked with classic versions of the popular fuzzy boots and slippers, there are a ton of unique Ugg shoes on sale at Amazon right now that might have you rethinking your tried-and-true pairs. From funky clogs to celebrity-favorite slippers to top-rated boots, Uggs of all sorts are available at the Prime Early Access Sale — but only for the next few hours. Until midnight PT on October 12, Prime members can score incredible deals at Amazon across multiple categories, including tech, home, beauty, and fashion. (If you're not already a subscriber, make sure to sign up for a free trial to access these impressive deals, as well as free shipping and other benefits.) Several eye-catching Ugg styles are part of the sale, like the Sport Yeah Clogs, which are 30 percent off right now (yup, Uggs for under $50 are real). These aren't quite the clogs that celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jennifer Garner have been spotted wearing — they're more like if a closed Croc shoe met a puffy slide. Amazon Buy It! UggSport Yeah Clogs, $49 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com It's pretty easy to guess that this "sporty" version of the traditional slip-on is not already in your closet. But you might want to consider trying them out: Multiple reviewers swear the strange-looking shoe is "so comfortable." That's because it's made from dual-density molded foam. Also, it features a contoured EVA footbed, midsole, and outsole that helps support and cushion your feet from all sides. Whether you choose to wear these comfy shoes inside or outside of the house, the slip-on style makes getting them on easy. Plus, they're water-resistant, so you can wear them in the rain or slush. Shoppers are loving the Sport Yeah Clogs so much that they're buying them in multiples. You can also score another unique pair of Ugg slippers on sale for half-off. Similar to the Sport Yeah Clogs, the Maxi Slide Logo Sandals are made of a cloud-like padded memory foam, plus they have dyed sheep fur on the inside for warmth and comfort. The platform slippers have a textured outsole, which helps stabilize the shoe as you walk. You can also score another unique pair of Ugg slippers on sale for half-off. Similar to the Sport Yeah Clogs, the Maxi Slide Logo Sandals are made of a cloud-like padded memory foam, plus they have dyed sheep fur on the inside for warmth and comfort. The platform slippers have a textured outsole, which helps stabilize the shoe as you walk. Amazon Buy It! UggMaxi Slide Logo Sandals, $60 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com Speaking of slippers, one of Hollywood's favorite pairs is at the Prime Early Access Sale: You can score the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers for up to 60 percent off right now. It's seemingly become the slipper of choice for celebrities like Gigi Hadid. The popular fuzzy shoes have over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon because of their soft material (a cozy dyed sheep's fur) and comfortable footbed. "I was surprised by how warm they are with open toes," one reviewer said. They also have a rubber sole and elastic ankle strap for added security. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Black Taffy, $43.99 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com If you're looking for a little more coverage this winter, you can also get other Ugg boots on sale at Amazon, like the Mini Sparkle Spots Fashion Boot, which is going for $110. The mini silhouette has been dominant this year, with the Ugg Platform Mini being spotted on celebs left and right. For a little bit less money, this pair has cute metallic detailing that distinguishes it from classic Ugg styles. The shoes have that signature Ugg boot silhouette, and the inside features a warm sheepskin lining. The shoes also have a plush wool insole that hugs your feet, and the treadlite outsole offers stability and traction while keeping moisture out. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Mini Sparkle Spots Fashion Boot, $109.97 (orig. $159.95); amazon.com Whether you're looking to stock up on classic Ugg boots and slippers or try something unique, turn to the Prime Early Access Sale for dozens of discounted Ugg shoes before it ends tonight. Shop more of our favorite Uggs on sale below. See More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 180 Best These Are the Can't-Miss TV Deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 101 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Find at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Amazon Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in White Multi, $99.95 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Pink Rose, $69.98 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Key Lime, $75 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Purple Sky, $69.90 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Taffy Pink, $89.99 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Women's Josefene Cuff Fashion Boot, $90 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Women's Mckay Winter Boot, $107.69 (orig. $150); amazon.com