Ugg boots are pretty much synonymous with winter. And although your closet might be stacked with classic versions of the popular fuzzy boots and slippers, there are a ton of unique Ugg shoes on sale at Amazon right now that might have you rethinking your tried-and-true pairs.

From funky clogs to celebrity-favorite slippers to top-rated boots, Uggs of all sorts are available at the Prime Early Access Sale — but only for the next few hours. Until midnight PT on October 12, Prime members can score incredible deals at Amazon across multiple categories, including tech, home, beauty, and fashion. (If you're not already a subscriber, make sure to sign up for a free trial to access these impressive deals, as well as free shipping and other benefits.)

Several eye-catching Ugg styles are part of the sale, like the Sport Yeah Clogs, which are 30 percent off right now (yup, Uggs for under $50 are real). These aren't quite the clogs that celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jennifer Garner have been spotted wearing — they're more like if a closed Croc shoe met a puffy slide.

Buy It! UggSport Yeah Clogs, $49 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

It's pretty easy to guess that this "sporty" version of the traditional slip-on is not already in your closet. But you might want to consider trying them out: Multiple reviewers swear the strange-looking shoe is "so comfortable."

That's because it's made from dual-density molded foam. Also, it features a contoured EVA footbed, midsole, and outsole that helps support and cushion your feet from all sides. Whether you choose to wear these comfy shoes inside or outside of the house, the slip-on style makes getting them on easy. Plus, they're water-resistant, so you can wear them in the rain or slush.

Shoppers are loving the Sport Yeah Clogs so much that they're buying them in multiples. One person even said that they wear the comfortable shoes every single day.

You can also score another unique pair of Ugg slippers on sale for half-off. Similar to the Sport Yeah Clogs, the Maxi Slide Logo Sandals are made of a cloud-like padded memory foam, plus they have dyed sheep fur on the inside for warmth and comfort. The platform slippers have a textured outsole, which helps stabilize the shoe as you walk.

Buy It! UggMaxi Slide Logo Sandals, $60 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com

Speaking of slippers, one of Hollywood's favorite pairs is at the Prime Early Access Sale: You can score the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers for up to 60 percent off right now. It's seemingly become the slipper of choice for celebrities like Gigi Hadid.

The popular fuzzy shoes have over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon because of their soft material (a cozy dyed sheep's fur) and comfortable footbed. "I was surprised by how warm they are with open toes," one reviewer said. They also have a rubber sole and elastic ankle strap for added security.

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Black Taffy, $43.99 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com

If you're looking for a little more coverage this winter, you can also get other Ugg boots on sale at Amazon, like the Mini Sparkle Spots Fashion Boot, which is going for $110. The mini silhouette has been dominant this year, with the Ugg Platform Mini being spotted on celebs left and right. For a little bit less money, this pair has cute metallic detailing that distinguishes it from classic Ugg styles.

The shoes have that signature Ugg boot silhouette, and the inside features a warm sheepskin lining. The shoes also have a plush wool insole that hugs your feet, and the treadlite outsole offers stability and traction while keeping moisture out.

Buy It! Ugg Mini Sparkle Spots Fashion Boot, $109.97 (orig. $159.95); amazon.com

Whether you're looking to stock up on classic Ugg boots and slippers or try something unique, turn to the Prime Early Access Sale for dozens of discounted Ugg shoes before it ends tonight. Shop more of our favorite Uggs on sale below.

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in White Multi, $99.95 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Pink Rose, $69.98 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Key Lime, $75 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Purple Sky, $69.90 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers in Taffy Pink, $89.99 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Ugg Women's Josefene Cuff Fashion Boot, $90 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Ugg Women's Mckay Winter Boot, $107.69 (orig. $150); amazon.com

