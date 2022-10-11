If you've been shopping the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale today, we're right there with you!

We've been keeping our pulse on all of the can't-miss deals happening around the clock today (and will be tomorrow as well), and suffice to say, there's a lot to stock up on during this 48-hour sale event. From Apple AirPods and the iRoomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner to heaps of flattering leggings and cozy winter outerwear, these limited-time deals are compelling us to add to cart like crazy.

The latest deeply discounted find on our radar? Ray-Ban sunglasses.

If Ray-Ban sounds familiar, it's because the popular brand has been around for decades. Plus, plenty of stylish celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton have repeatedly worn its classic sunnies over the years — which is a true testament to the brand's flattering frames and impressive quality, no matter what trends dictate. And because we're big fans of all things celebrity-related, this legendary line ranks high on our list, too — especially when there's a significant sale involved.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses on Sale at Amazon

As luck would have it, Amazon generously slashed prices on numerous Ray-Ban shades for the savings event, including popular styles like sleek aviators and sturdy wayfarer frames. We found options discounted up to 50 percent off, including these striking RB3293 Aviator Sunglasses, which are currently priced at just $76 — a sizable discount from its original price tag of $152.

This cool style comes in three appealing color combinations, but the matte black and green option is the downright cheapest of the bunch. You really can't go wrong with any pair of Ray-Bans, but it certainly helps that this one is both attractive and super affordable.

One satisfied shopper said these aviators are "lightweight, fit great, [and] perfect to wear on sunny days," while another reviewer added that these are also "comfortable, very stylish, and not too dark." They also mentioned that the Ray-Bans are the "best sunglasses [they have] ever bought."

A third reviewer also noted that this style is so lightweight, they often "forget [they] have them on," and enthused that these provide "awesome sun protection." Now that these snazzy shades are a whopping half off, we highly recommend you grab not one — but two, or maybe three pairs — while you can.

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3293 Aviator Sunglasses, $76 (orig. $152); amazon.com

If you're looking for another pair to pick up, check out the Erika Round Sunglasses, which are a steal at under $117 in the dark rubber tortoise and brown gradient color combination. This lightweight option is certainly a solid bet since shoppers seem to have an abundance of positive things to say about the flattering shape.

One reviewer described these as "clean and classy," and added that they even notice a much improved, higher quality of UV protection when wearing these Ray-Bans compared to other brands. A second five-star reviewer, who has a penchant for the brand, added that these "are something different," and noted that "a ton of people don't own these." They also offered that despite owning a pair of aviator and wayfarer styles, they actually "get way more compliments on [this style]."

If you're looking to spice things up and simultaneously turn heads this fall, it sounds like the Erika Round Sunglasses won't let you down.

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses, $116.25 (orig. $155); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

And finally, you can't go wrong with a pair of Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, which are currently marked down to less than $123 for a limited time. The classic style is a consistent crowd-pleaser thanks to its flattering frames and reliable craftsmanship, so you can rest easy knowing that these sunnies will serve you well for years to come.

Currently in stock in both black and tortoise, these shades are a surefire bet for just about any face shape.

A reviewer described these sunglasses as "well made, hefty in the hand, but not noticeably so on the face," and also noted that they are "good for driving." Another impressed shopper wrote these are "the ultimate in cool" and noted that the price tag is well worth it since the "construction is solid, as one would expect when it comes to the Ray-Ban name."

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $122.25 with Prime (orig. $163); amazon.com

Shop a few more stylish pairs of Ray-Bans below, and scoop up several pairs at a deep discount while you can.

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses; $122.25 with Prime (orig. $163); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Sunglasses; $133.50 with Prime (orig. $178); amazon.com

