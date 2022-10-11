Winter is around the corner, and although it still feels warm outside, temperatures tend to drop right when you least expect it. You'll want to be prepared with only the warmest jackets and coats, and luckily for us, Amazon just put a ton of outerwear on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale, its new 48-hour sale that kicked off today and ends tomorrow, October 12.

Similarly to July's Prime Day, Prime members can save big on pretty much every category at Amazon right now, whether they're looking to stock up on cozy sweaters, new tech, fall shoes, or beauty products. If you're not already a subscriber, make sure to sign up for a free trial to access these impressive deals, as well as free shipping and other perks.

The Prime Early Access Sale includes dozens of unbeatable deals on outerwear for up to 42 percent off. Many of the staple styles you'd want in your closet are on sale, including new warm parkas, plush teddy coats, faux leather jackets, and lightweight flannels.

Because you'll be living in jackets come winter, you might as well be in trendy, best-selling, and celebrity-inspired styles you didn't pay full price for. Shop the best deals on outerwear at Amazon below — theystart at just $30.

Winter Jackets and Coats on Sale at Amazon

The weather can be super unpredictable throughout fall. One day, it feels like summer, then the next day, it's almost too cold to leave the house. This is why it's important to have all types of outerwear that can be layered and easily taken off at any time, depending on how Mother Nature is feeling at that moment.

For those sunny, crisp fall days, a flannel that's made of a breathable fabric is exactly what you need to feel comfortable. The Uaneo Plaid Shacket is ready for warmer days thanks to its polyester fabric and long sleeves. The slightly oversized fit is trendy and comfy, not to mention helpful for when you want to wear a sweater underneath. Plus, this best-selling flannel is machine-washable and has four pockets.

Vintage-inspired plaid is a favorite among celebrities, including Hilary Duff, who was spotted wearing a navy blue one while running errands just last month.

Buy It! Uaneo Plaid Shacket in Khaki, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

You can make flannel even more trendy by wearing a slightly longer (and warmer) version of everyone's favorite fall mainstay. Designed with a buffalo plaid finish and also available in navy, the Himosyber Plaid Long Shacket gives off a cool, casual feel, and it's extra cozy with tartan-blend fabric that shoppers say feels just like wool.

The coat has a relaxed fit, making it a great layering piece over thick sweaters, and shoppers are loving it so much that they've purchased multiple. "I can't even count how many compliments I have received wearing both colors," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It can be dressed up a bit or worn casually."

Buy It! Himosyber Plaid Long Shacket, $44.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Outerwear doesn't get much cozier than a teddy coat during winter, and this faux shearling jacket by Merokeety could be a staple of yours this season. It features double-lined fleece that feels soft both inside and out and protects you from the elements. The faux fur jacket also has elastic cuffs and a bottom hem for a flattering silhouette.

With more than 1,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, the fuzzy teddy coat is popular among reviewers for its incredibly soft fabric and comfortable fit. One shopper said it's the most cozy thing they own. You can get it in 35 cute colors — including blue, pink, and gray — for 36 percent off right now.

Buy It! Merokeety Fleece Coat, $44.69 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Another best-selling fleece jacket that's currently marked down is the Dokotoo Fleece Cardigan, which has a double-sided fleece that helps you stay cozy. The open-front design makes getting ready so easy, and it even has a hood for unexpected rain or snow. Made of a polyester-spandex blend, the warm cardigan falls to about the thigh, offering you more coverage than most shackets.

The machine-washable coat also has deep pockets to keep your hands toasty during cool mornings. And since it comes in 41 colors, you have your pick from a range of neutrals, as well as something more bold, like a leopard print. Plus, it's 15 percent off right now.

Buy It! Dokotoo Fleece Cardigan Jacket, $149.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Also known as the viral Amazon coat, the Thickened Down Jacket from Orolay exploded in popularity a few years ago. It has over 16,500 glowing five-star ratings on Amazon, with one five-star reviewer calling it the "best coat ever."

The best-selling coat has a polyester exterior that is wind-proof and protects against the elements, while the inside is a plush fleece that keeps you warm on even the coldest of days. The mid-length parka has a large hood to keep you covered, and it has not one, but four front pockets for storing small items and keeping your hands warm. It now comes in 13 colors, such as red, beige, black, and navy, with some styles even featuring a faux fur-lined hood.

Buy It! Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $149.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

If you feel like you've seen a jacket that's similar to the Escalier Wool Trench Coat, you probably have — Kate Middleton just wore the style on a recent visit to Wales. But you don't have to spend over a thousand dollars to get the Duchess of Cambridge's look, because this version costs just $150.

The fully lined wool coat is elevated above the classic trench style with its double-breasted button-up front, turtleneck collar, and belted waist, which are all formulas for a flattering look. And the button cuffs mean you can roll up your sleeves and keep them in place.

Buy It! Escalier Wool Trench Coat, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

When the snow starts to fall, it's definitely time to whip out a heavier coat, and a puffer jacket is almost always the answer. This customer-loved one by Marmot is 23 percent off right now, and it has a tough, water-resistant fabric and down insulation that's designed to keep the cold out.

The jacket is insulated with 700-fill powder and has a plush, fleece-lined torso that locks heat in. The zipper can secure all the way up to the faux fur-lined hood, which can also be removed if you're not into it. Best of all, the puffer has lined pockets for holding small essentials while staying warm.

Buy It! Marmot Montreaux Down Puffer Coat, $223.09 (orig. $289.95); amazon.com

Another must-have puffer, this popular jacket by Land's End is guaranteed to keep you warm with its 600-fill powder and water-resistant polyester fabric. The inside is made of a ribbed knit that locks in heat, and the removable thermal hood attaches the collar to keep your next protected against the elements.

The coat has two pockets, and it falls to below the knees, offering optimal coverage. It comes in five sleek colors, including red, navy, grey, and purple.

Buy It! Tanming Faux Leather Jacket, $189.99 (orig. $325); amazon.com

Although you may be wearing skirts and shorts for just a bit longer, winter is coming, as they say. Take advantage of the amazing deals on outerwear at the Prime Early Access Sale before the sale ends on October 12. Shop our favorite jackets and coats included in the sale below.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals:

Buy It! Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat, $46.59 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fuinloth Quilted Vest, $29.99 (orig. $35.99; amazon.com

