When it comes to leggings, there's a lot to love.

Sleek, flattering, and stretchy as can be, leggings are go-to pants for just about anything during this time of year. While jeans and joggers come with their own caveats — denim can be uncomfortable for extended hours of wear, and joggers tend to look less than presentable in more professional or formal settings — leggings serve as a stylish wardrobe staple in a variety of outfits.

And now that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here, you can stretch your dollar further and scoop up several affordable pairs. But you'll have to move quickly if you want to score the best prices on these top-rated items, since this first-of-its kind sale ends tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12. Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of many of these deals, and if you're not one already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial for instant access to savings.

When it comes to selecting new leggings to add into the mix, many people gravitate towards high-waisted options made of reliably thick (i.e. squat-proof) material so that they can move about their day without worrying about showing more than they'd like. There are also useful details like side pockets, seamless fabrications, and booty-lifting abilities to consider.

Luckily, Amazon marked down numerous styles with many of these features, if not all of them, for its second Prime Day of the year.

We scoured the site and rounded up all of the must-have Amazon leggings deals you need to know about, categorizing our top picks into two categories. So keep scrolling to find workout leggings and everyday leggings from the Prime Early Access Sale. Prices may vary by color and size, and remember — these comfy pants can be worn anywhere and everywhere, despite how they're labeled or categorized.

Amazon Early Access Sale Deals on Workout Leggings

For workout leggings, we zeroed in on the top-rated styles that can keep up with even the sweatiest of workouts, according to customer reviews, and the Fengbay Control Workout Leggings are a consistent crowd pleaser. They're available in a two-pack for added value and have racked up an impressive 29,000 five-star ratings to date.

One reviewer said these are "perfect in every way," noting that they are "soft and comfortable" and "hug [their] body beautifully." Seconding this, another shopper said the budget-friendly bottoms feel like "second skin, but better" and give a "flattering, smooth, sleek look."

Buy It! Fengbay Two-Pack Control Workout Leggings, $31.49 with Prime (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a slightly more elevated alternative, check out the Ododos Workout Leggings, which feature a crossover waistband that's been trendy as of late. This style comes in a handful of appealing colors and three inseams to ensure a perfect fit, and it has racked up plenty of positive reviews. One shopper said these are "the best leggings [they] own" and stated that "the waistband is so flattering."

Buy It! Ododos Workout Leggings, $22.98 (orig. $45.98); amazon.com

Another surefire bet? The popular Colorfulkoala leggings, which feature handy side stash pockets and come in 39 striking colors (including sapphire blue, deep violet, and forest green), plus a few versatile patterns, too. The lightweight leggings have a flattering V-contour detail on the backside to accentuate curves in a subtle way and have racked up thousands of positive reviews.

One reviewer said these are "more comfortable" than well-known expensive brands and deemed the style their "absolute favorite." Another satisfied reviewer, who bought multiple pairs, added that these "fit beautifully, stay in place, and are so affordable."

Buy It! Colorfulkoala Leggings with Pockets, $20–$29; amazon.com

For a seamless option, check out the Agroste Amplify Booty-Lifting Leggings, which come in several eye-catching colors like mauve pink, chocolate brown, and deep bordeaux — all of which are perfect for fall. The ultra-soft pants feature a wide ribbed waistband and a scrunch-butt design, similar to the ones on these Amazon leggings that went viral two years ago. Try the high-waisted leggings with a pullover sweater and boots or a cropped denim jacket and sneakers; the sporty yet stylish bottoms can be worked into a range of outfits.

One reviewer described them as "buttery soft" and confirmed that they do, in fact, "lift your bottom," while the high "waist tucks you in." We could easily see these leggings pulling double duty both in and out of the gym.

Buy It! Agroste Amplify Butt-Lifting Leggings, $20.52 with coupon (orig. $22.80); amazon.com

Amazon Early Access Sale Deals on Everyday Leggings

Looking for leggings you can wear on a daily basis in place of jeans or slacks? The classic Hanes Stretch Jersey Leggings are less than $8 right now, which is a massive reduction from its original price of $26. Additionally, the Daily Ritual Ponte Leggings are a huge hit among discerning shoppers thanks to their quality construction and affordable price. The sturdy pants are streamlined and sleek, and they're ideal for fall and winter since they're made of a thicker, midweight material.

One satisfied shopper deemed these their "favorite pants" and the "only leggings suitable for work" because they are "fitted around the leg without being overly tight." They also noted that the flattering silhouette gives a "cleaner/smoother look around the middle" and is "very comfortable" to wear, even when pulling long hours in the office.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Ponte Leggings, $21.88–$24.30; amazon.com

For an elevated look, the stretchy Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings are not to be missed. Featuring supportive tummy control and a luxe-looking matte finish, these high-fashion pants would go beautifully with an oversized blouse for a business meeting or with an edgy moto jacket and lace-trimmed camisole for a night out.

One enthusiastic reviewer described these as "so comfortable" and "soft inside and out," while another shopper said these are their "favorite leggings" and "worth every penny."

Buy It! Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings, $63.64 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

And finally, for a foolproof everyday option, the highly rated Sunzel Squat Proof Leggings are a great value during the Prime Early Access Sale. Featuring buttery soft material, booty-lifting details, and hidden tummy control, the streamlined style is one that shoppers reach for often, as their thousands of positive reviews convey.

While several gave the Sunzel leggings high praise for withstanding strenuous workouts, we also envision them as excellent everyday leggings for lounging and working from home. One satisfied shopper said these are "perfect leggings" since they "don't sag or slip down," and they even deemed them an ideal dupe for pricier options. A second shopper said this style is "amazing," noting that the thicker brushed material is "great for late fall or winter."

Buy It! Sunzel Squat Proof Leggings, $27.99; amazon.com

Get moving on these Amazon leggings deals while you can, and check out more from the Prime Early Access Sale below.

