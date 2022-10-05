Time to Embrace Sweater Weather with These Cute and Cozy Styles That Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now

Sweaters are synonymous with fall, and stocking your arsenal is easy and extra affordable right now. Amazon is overflowing with tons of stylish, cozy knits that are on sale ahead of its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale.

In case you missed it, the retailer's two-day extravaganza (which is essentially like Prime Day 2.0) kicks off on Tuesday, October 11, and runs through Wednesday, October 12. But since Amazon is always a treasure trove of deals, you don't have to wait until then to start saving. While you don't need to be a Prime member to shop these early deals, you'll definitely want to be one come next week — especially if you want to keep saving on fall fashion finds.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of sweaters available at Amazon, but we narrowed it down to the 10 you should add to your cart while they're on sale. Oh, and they also happen to have tons of beaming customer reviews, too. Below, shop some of the cutest and coziest sweaters ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Early Sweater Deals to Shop Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

A chunky knit sweater is an absolute must-have when the temperatures begin to drop, which is why you'll want to scoop up this one with more than 1,400 five-star ratings while it's on sale. Reviewers have shared photos styling it with everything from ripped denim shorts and sandals to leggings and over-the-knee boots.

One person even shared a photo wearing the dark green sweater to the pumpkin patch and said that it's "very comfy and warm," adding that they ordered a size up so that it fit more loosely. Another reviewer, who owns it in four colors, said it's "the most comfortable sweater I have ever worn."

Buy It! Zesica Chunky Knit Loose Oversized Sweater, $35.87 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Another oversized sweater Amazon shoppers love? This batwing-sleeve option that's currently 25 percent off and the best-seller in pullover sweaters category. It has a bulky turtleneck and ribbed sleeve detailing. Customers have described it as "very soft" and "good quality," and many are so impressed that they're ordering it in multiple colors.

And how could they not when there are 37 gorgeous colors and patterns to pick from? There are even a few winter prints if you want to prepare well in advance for the holiday season. (You probably should while the sweater is under $40.)

Buy It! Lillusory Batwing Split-Hem Tunic Pullover Sweater, $36.89 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

If you want to add a little pizzazz to your regular rotation, grab this loose-fitting knit sweater that more than 3,200 people rave about for its unique style. The detail that sets it apart from all other sweaters in your closet? Its balloon sleeves, which have a unique basket-weave design. One five-star reviewer said that they always get compliments when they wear it, adding that "it's so comfy" and it "holds up well in the wash."

There are 21 fall-ready colors and patterns to choose from, including creamy beige, deep brown, and vibrant orange. Not only can you score $10 off the sweater right now, but you can also get an additional 30 percent off at checkout when you click the coupon box below the price.

Buy It! Sovoyontee Oversized Puff-Sleeve Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater, $24.97 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Speaking of a sweater with a little extra flare, you may also want to scoop up this one with pretty ruffle details along the collar and sleeves. The sweater has a more tailored cut, it's a little more flattering and easy to tuck into boyfriend jeans or worn loose with leggings. With a V-neckline and three buttons down the collar, it looks like a more elevated version of your favorite cozy half-zip sweatshirt.

One reviewer even said it has a "vintage look" and added that "the material is super stretchy so you could also wear it off the shoulders." With an additional coupon, you can snag the ruffle sweater for just $41.

Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Crew Neck Ruffle Knit Sweater, $40.84 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

No fall wardrobe is complete without a trusty cardigan. The open-front knit provides an extra layer while still showing off a little of what you're wearing underneath. This cardigan from Daily Ritual, one of Amazon's private label brands, is made from a cozy boucle knit material that's super soft and plenty warm.

It features two deep front pockets that are large enough to fit your smartphone or a small wallet, making it an ideal pick to throw on for walking your dog or running errands. And with seven neutral colors available, you're sure to find one that can be worn with practically everything in your wardrobe. You can snag it for just under $35 right now.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Cozy Boucle Coatigan Sweater, $33.90 (org. $39.99); amazon.com

For a longer option, we suggest the Amazon Essentials cardigan, which falls just below the knee. Made from acrylic blend yarn with a ribbed texture, the soft and lightweight style is extra roomy and "the perfect sweater to just wrap yourself up in," according to one enthusiastic reviewer.

Another person added, "I have worn in the transition from summer to fall now as the weather changes with a tank and shorts and it looks adorable." They also said their only regret was not buying the top in every color while it was on sale, which is all the more reason to add a few of them to your cart right now while you can get each sweater for $30.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Oversized Open Front Knee-Length Sweater Coat, $30.50 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

We've been keeping tabs on the latest and greatest deals you can find on Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, and these sweaters are just a handful of them. You can also save on plenty of other big-ticket items from the home and tech departments, including Shark stick vacuums, Apple AirPods, and pretty area rugs.

The Prime members-only sale is a great time to stock up on things you need (or want) or start your holiday gift shopping extra early. But with so many savings to be had, our advice is to get extra ahead of the game and shop now.

Keep scrolling to add a few new cozy Amazon sweaters to your cart before the rush next week.

Buy It! Merokeety Button-Down Ribbed Neckline Cardigan, $33.11 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Prettygarden Oversized Lantern Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Oversized Sweater Dress, $28.69 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dokotoo Turtleneck Balloon-Sleeve Sweater, $35.05 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

