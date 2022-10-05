From Suede to Teddy, These 10 Fall Jackets from Amazon Are on Sale for Everyone — Not Just Prime Members

We're in that sweet spot of the season when it's not cold enough for a thick coat, but a lightweight jacket is enough to keep us warm in the crisp autumn air. The only thing better than sweater weather is jacket weather — and right now, a large selection of versatile women's fall jackets are on sale at Amazon.

In case you haven't heard the exciting news yet, Amazon announced a first-of-its-kind sale last week, and if you look forward to Prime Day every year, you're in for a real treat. Amazon's newest shopping extravaganza, dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, is looking like it might be just as killer as its wildly popular predecessor.

The two-day Prime Early Access Sale runs from October 11 to October 12, and it will include thousands of deals on home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, tech, and more coveted categories. The slew of savings will be exclusive to Prime members, so if you aren't a subscriber yet, sign up for a free 30-day trial to gain access to these major markdowns next week.

Right now, non-members can take advantage of the deals Amazon has already started dropping ahead of the big sale days — like these trendy fall jackets you'll wear on repeat this season. Below, shop 10 cute women's fall jackets on sale at Amazon, including suede, denim, faux leather, and teddy styles.

Best Jacket Deals at Amazon's Early Access Sale:

One of the most timeless, universally-loved styles is a jean jacket, and right now, a classic one from arguably the most iconic denim brand — Levi's — is marked down at Amazon. The Levi's Trucker Denim Jacket is currently 40 percent off, ringing in at $54 at Amazon. More than 6,000 shoppers have given the wardrobe staple a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about how flattering and comfortable it is.

Featuring a boxy fit and medium blue wash, this jean jacket resembles the one Reese Witherspoon wore back in August. Meghan Markle has also worn a similar pick from Madewell over the years, so you're in good company when you opt for a denim jacket. Wear it with a T-shirt during sunny fall days and over a sweater when temperatures dip. Reviewers claim it's "easy to dress up or down," so snag this versatile jacket while it's discounted.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Trucker Denim Jacket, $53.70 (orig. $89.50); amazon.com

Due to their thicker material, black leather jackets are even more essential in your cold weather closet than a denim jacket — and plenty of them are on sale at Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, too. Take this moto jacket, for example, which is up to 56 percent off right now. Leather and faux leather jackets tend to fall on the pricier side, so paying as little as $40 is a total steal.

With multiple side zippers and a ribbed collar and shoulders, this faux leather jacket adds a cool factor to any outfit. Wear it with jeans and a turtleneck bodysuit, throw it over a pretty fall dress for some extra edge, or really make a statement by pairing it with faux leather pants for a head-turning all-black leather look. Recently, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Reese Witherspoon have all been spotted wearing a variety of black leather jackets, so the outerwear choice is as on-trend as ever.

Amazon

Buy It! Olivia Miller Faux Leather Jacket, $39.99–$55.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

If you already have a go-to faux leather jacket hanging in your closet, consider snagging a stylish suede jacket instead. This polished pick, on sale for $55, comes in caramel, black, army green, and wine red. Reviewers call it soft, supple, and beautiful, with one deeming it their "most complimented jacket." Even more affordable, this brown faux suede jacket (which also comes in a bold burgundy) is marked down to just $40 right now and has nearly 6,000 five-star ratings.

Amazon

Buy It! Tanming Faux Suede Biker Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $43.98); amazon.com

The soft fabric of suede jackets is cozy for fall and winter, and when it's in a cool motorcycle style, the silhouette instantly elevates any basic look. This BlankNYC Suede Moto Jacket is the priciest pick on our list, but the trusted brand makes high quality pieces that will last you many years of wear. With a cropped fit and belted waist, this suede jacket is super flattering, and the sand color is fitting for fall, winter, and spring.

Amazon

Buy It! BLANKNYC Suede Moto Jacket, $138.50–$178.20 (orig. $198); amazon.com

Also by BlankNYC, this quilted jacket is another top-notch choice that will be a staple in your wardrobe for a long time. With snap buttons, pockets, and a roomy fit, this fall jacket is just as practical as it is cute. If you're looking for a more affordable option, this quilted jacket is on sale for $46 at Amazon and includes a hood for extra warmth and a belt for an ultra-flattering fit. Mindy Kaling, Blake Lively, and Katie Holmes have all worn the unique outerwear style in the past.

Amazon

Buy It! BLANKNYC Quilted Jacket, $96.11 (orig. $128); amazon.com

There's nothing cozier than a teddy jacket in the fall, and this customer-loved choice is marked down to $37 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. More than 4,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one deeming it "perfect for walking the dog," and another comparing it to "wrapping yourself in a blanket."

With a fuzzy collar, spacious front pockets, and an oversized fit, this comfy jacket has all the makings to become your go-to fall jacket. Throw it on over leggings for running errands and wear it with jeans and boots for a photo-worthy trip to the pumpkin patch.

Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Fleece Teddy Jacket, $36.98 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

For all the trench coat lovers out there, this water-resistant pick, on sale for $44, comes in khaki, black, navy, taupe, and red, the latter of which Kate Middleton recently stepped out wearing in a peacoat version.

With the unpredictable weather that comes along with fall, jackets are a key component of getting dressed this season. Layer with one of these cute jackets on sale at Amazon before shoppers sell styles out next week during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Trench Coat, $43.20 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Apperloth Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $54.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Belted Hooded Quilted Jacket, $45.74 with coupon (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lucky Brand Utility Jacket, $69.42 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.