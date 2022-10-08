Comfy fall dresses will be in constant rotation this season, so if your closet is lacking, it's time to start shopping.

Whether you're already experiencing the crisp fall air where you live or are aspirationally shopping for when cooler temperatures arrive, you're in luck — Amazon is having a major holiday sale in a few days, slashing prices on fashion staples, home decor, smart tech, and more. In fact, we're expecting prices to return to their Prime Day lows.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, taking place on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, will have deals galore for holiday shoppers, unlike this summer's Prime Day. Think of the two-day sale as the perfect time to start buying gifts before the crowds descend on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Major markdowns in October? This might be the sale you never knew you needed.

Although the Prime Early Access Sale is technically a Prime member-exclusive event, anyone can find something to buy on sale next week. (After all, Amazon does have some of the best prices year-round.) But if you want to experience the full breadth of the shopping event, consider signing up for a Prime membership, which will get you access to perks like discounts, Prime Video, and free two-day shipping, just to name a few.

But you don't have to wait to save until the sale officially starts next week, because Amazon is dropping deals in its hidden Outlet storefront. Among the Outlet's many categories, we've spotted some of the best discounts on fall dresses, whose prices start at just $19.

Below, you'll find Amazon Outlet deals on long maxi dresses, classic shift dresses, and cozy sweater dresses. As of this writing, prices are up to 56 percent off, and everything is under $40.

Best Amazon Outlet Deals on Fall Dresses

If you're looking for transitional dresses that can be worn while temperatures are in the 60s and 70s, consider options with lightweight materials and long sleeves, like this midi dress from Shibever that's made with thin (but not sheer) rayon fabric. It has a V-neckline, a fabric waist belt, and a three-tiered skirt. You can pick from 19 colors and get it on sale for just $27.

Another fall dress that should be on your radar is this mini ruffle pick from Amoretu. As a true wrap dress, it's secured with a tie waist belt inside and out, giving you a pretty hourglass silhouette. It also has a fun ruffle, an asymmetrical hemline, and elastic cuffs at the end of the long sleeves for a polished look. Shoppers love this dress, which is why it has more than 1,000 five-star ratings; reviewers describe it as breathable, comfortable, and flattering.

And you can't complete a fall wardrobe without a sweater dress — they're just a longer version of your soft hoodie, and arguably a more stylish one, too. This knit sweater dress from Tobrief is cozy and warm, according to shoppers, who love its medium-weight feel. It has a crew neckline, loose lantern sleeves, and a tie waist belt to give the dress some shape. The dress comes in 16 solid colors and plaid styles and is 24 percent off right now.

Those who want a classic oversized sweater dress have to check out this turtleneck pullover that comes in 19 neutral and autumnal colors, including burnt orange. The sweater dress is made with lightweight viscose, stretchy nylon, and durable polyester, which give the dress an "extremely soft, warm, and comfortable" feel. In Amazon's Outlet, the dress is on sale and has an additional coupon, giving you a double discount.

Got a fall wedding to attend? You know how expensive wedding guest dresses can get. But this stylish cocktail dress on Amazon is 30 percent off, bringing the price down to just $23. The off-shoulder midi dress can work for a range of dress codes thanks to its elegant pleated design, overlay top, and long billowing skirt. Shoppers have worn this dress to weddings, baby showers, charity events, and even their engagement photoshoots.

There are so many other fall dresses to check out before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Browse through the list below to see what's marked down in the Outlet store before the Prime sale starts on Tuesday.

