A limit does not exist when it comes to how many shoes a person should own, and when there's a massive Amazon sale that includes a plethora of comfortable options, you shouldn't hold back.

Our list of the best options at the retailer includes a variety of styles, including boots, sandals, and sneakers from top brands like Brooks, Crocs, and Addias to fill your wardrobe for any season. Everything is on sale for up to 71 percent off and prices start at just $20, so now's the time to stock up whether you're shopping for yourself or starting to look for holiday gifts.

Early Comfy Shoe Deals:

Holiday shopping typically starts in November, but there's nothing wrong with getting a head start to try and beat the rush. A new two-day event called the Prime Early Access Sale has never been available before, but it'll be similar to the retailer's Prime Day where thousands of items will be marked down, but only for Prime members. It takes place on October 11 and 12, but don't worry, we found noteworthy deals that are already on sale and open to everyone (even if you don't have a Prime account).

The retailer said in a press release that there will be deals on items in almost every category including fashion, home, electronics, outdoor, and more. The idea is to give shoppers an opportunity to buy fall and winter essentials at low prices before holiday shopping is in full swing. The good news is that although the best deals are exclusive to Prime members, there will be some available to everyone and you can always sign up to become a member at any time, even if the sales event has already started.

Being a Prime member doesn't just mean you have access to the sale — it also gives you a ton of other perks like two-day shipping, Prime Video, music, and access to the Try Before You Buy program. This program lets shoppers order up to six qualified items to try out for up to seven days without actually buying anything. You send back whatever doesn't work out and you'll only pay for the things you keep. Thankfully, some of the shoes on our list are included, which makes online shopping way less stressful.

If you're in the market for a new pair of workout shoes that are worn by Jennifer Garner and thousands of shoppers, the Brooks Glycerin Running Shoes should be at the top of your list. They offer stellar support and "pillowy soft" cushioning that makes them great for long-term wear whether you're participating in intense exercise or working on your feet all day. One five-star reviewer said that they're super lightweight and feel like you're "walking on air."

Buy It! Brooks Women's Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoes, $99.95 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Another popular pair of shoes that's a notable deal right now is the Crocs Bistro Clogs, which are discounted to just $20 in white. What's great about these shoes is you can wear them practically anywhere and no one will be shocked because they're so recognizable. Plus, they're waterproof and incredibly comfortable, meaning you can sport them at the beach, around the house, and while running errands. They might not be the most stylish sandals ever, but they make up for it with a super lightweight, durable design.

Buy It! Crocs Unisex-Adult Bistro Clogs in White, $19.19 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

If fall fashion is your main focus, then turn to these Chelsea ankle booties that are up to a whopping 71 percent off in classic black. They have a platform outsole with a slight heel and also feature stretch panels on the sides to make them easy to slip on and off. The best thing about the boots is that you can wear them with jeans, leggings, skirts, and dresses, making them ideal for several occasions. One shopper loves them so much, they said the boots "seem like a dupe for more expensive brands" and added that they're "super comfortable."

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Fashion Ankle Booties, $31.99–$44.95 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com

It's no secret that white sneakers are super popular right now, but some can cost upwards of $100. Thankfully, you don't have to spend that kind of money to hop on the trend because we found this Reebok pair on sale for just $35 right now. They have a rounded toe with cushioning on the inside and high-abrasion rubber on the outside. Since the sneakers are made with synthetic material you can simply wipe them clean if they get smudged or dirty. It's no wonder they have more than 17,000 five-star ratings.

Buy It! Reebok Women's Princess Sneakers, $34.92 (orig. $50); amazon.com

As noted earlier, Brooks running shoes are some of the best on the market for their ultra-cushioned design and lightweight construction. This pair specifically, the Brooks Ghost shoes, are actually $10 less and come with a softer midsole than the Brooks Glycerins. They are just as comfortable for all day wear, though they might be better suited for shoppers who want more speed and agility compared to other sneakers.

The shoes are backed by 12,000 perfect ratings and one shopper even claimed that they helped relieve pain from plantar fasciitis adding that, "They feel comfortable with the support I've been looking for."

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoes in Blue Light, $109.95 (orig. $140); amazon.com

Unless you've been living under a rock you've probably seen or at least heard about the controversial cloud slide sandals. Some think they're incredibly ugly (yet super comfortable) while others think they're all around the "best shoes ever." Even celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have hopped on board with the trend and been seen wearing similar pairs with leggings and sweaters, which proves they're great sandals for more than just the beach. Note that several reviewers recommend ordering a size up if you're in between sizes or aren't sure which would be the best fit for you.

Buy It! Bronax Cloud Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

There's no telling how long these early shoe deals will last, so don't hesitate to fill your cart before the actual Prime Early Access Sale event is here. Keep scrolling to see more pairs of shoes you should have on your radar while they're marked down.

Buy It! Anjoufemme Winter Snow Hiking Boots in Yellow, $43.69 with coupon (orig. $65.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Dream Pairs Women's Chelsea Style Ankle Booties, $29.99–$44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes in White, $49 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Buy It! Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers in Iron, $43.48–$46.12 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com

