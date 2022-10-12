Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in This Classic Fall Shoe

So many clogs are discounted at the Prime Early Access Sale

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on October 12, 2022 07:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Celebs Wearing Clogs
Photo: reese witherspoon/instagram; Getty (2)

Joining the likes of dad sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, clogs are one of many "ugly shoe" trends to come out of hiding. From restaurant workers to nurses to teachers, anyone who spends hours on their feet will tell you that clogs are a top choice for all-day support, so it's no wonder why they've become one of Hollywood's go-to styles — especially in the fall.

Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Sarah Jessica Parker to Jennifer Garner has been spotted in clogs, and if you're eager to try out the style, so many cute pairs are on sale for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which ends today, October 12.

The two-day sale has hundreds of thousands of deals across pretty much every department on Amazon, including clothes, home, tech, beauty, and more. Many discounts are exclusive to members, so you'll need to be signed into your Prime account to unlock lower prices. And if you don't yet have one, you'll also score other perks — like speedy shipping — when you sign up for a 30-day free trial. That means your new clogs will get to you that much sooner.

Whether you dress them up with jeans or pair them with sweats, clogs are the comfy slip-on shoes your winter wardrobe needs. Jump on the bandwagon and shop our favorite on-sale clogs at Amazon below.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Clogs

Clogs are practical shoes that are not only comfortable to walk around in, but also an easy choice for getting ready in a pinch thanks to their slip-on design. And one of Hollywood's go-to clogs brands is on sale at Amazon today: You can score the Swedish Hasbeens Sky High Clogs for 20 percent off at the Prime Early Access Sale (so long as you have a Prime membership).

These retro-style clogs have a 3.5-inch heel made from durable wood. They feature the classic round closed toe that are signature to clogs, and they have cute stitching detail on the sides that catches the eye. Reese Witherspoon wore a pair of Swedish Hasbeens on the set of Netflix's Your Place or Mine in 2021, and although her exact strappy style isn't on sale, the brand's Sky High Clogs are a chic backup.

clogs
Amazon

Buy It! Swedish Hasbeens Sky High Clogs, $255.97 with Prime (orig. $320); amazon.com

But you can get a strappy pair that looks similar to the ones she wore on sale — and they're much more affordable. The White Mountain Women's Cassidy Clog is a close lookalike to Witherspoon's 2021 look with its cutout detail and buckle around the ankle. The cushioned insole offers your feet support, while the ankle strap adds stability and breathability during those long morning commutes.

The clogs have a lightweight wooden heel and a treaded outsole that helps you grip while you walk. Plus, they're a whopping 40 percent off right now, bringing their price down to just $51.

clogs
Amazon

Buy It! White Mountain Women's Cassidy Clog, $51–$59.99 (orig. $85); amazon.com

If you're more of a black clogs type of person for the dreary weather ahead, you're right in line with Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress is yet another celebrity who has previously worn clogs, and last year, she paired them with cozy sweatpants for a casual look. The White Mountain Being Leather Footbeds Clogs look similar to the shoes Parker wore while walking around New York City, and they currently cost $33 less than usual.

The clogs' uppers are made of 100 percent quality leather, giving them a suede-like appearance that's perfect for winter. The slip-on shoes have a cushioned insole for added support, and the supportive ankle strap keeps your feet stable as you walk. They boast a classic wooden heel, plus a treaded outsole for extra traction.

clogs
Amazon

Buy It! White Mountain Being Leather Footbeds Clogs, $46.68 (orig. $79); amazon.com

And if "clogs" and "Crocs" are synonymous to you these days, the Prime Day sale has those, too. Celebs are not immune to the "ugly" shoe's resurgence as of late: In between filming the Apple TV+ drama series The Crowded Room back in August, Emmy Rossum wore a navy pair, while Amanda Seyfried chose army green.

The Crocs Unisex Clogs, a simple slip-on style made of the brand's signature lightweight yet sturdy material, are Amazon best-selling shoes. For cooler weather, wear them with thick socks and fill in the ventilation holes with your favorite Jibbitz. Both colors spotlighted below cost less than $30 right now.

"These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever put on my feet," one reviewer with high arches said. "I feel like I am walking on a cloud."

clogs
Amazon

Buy It! Crocs Unisex Clogs in Navy, $29.83 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

clogs
Amazon

Buy It! Crocs Unisex Clogs in Army Green, $33.04 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Whether you dress them up with your favorite jeans or wear them with sweats, clogs are the versatile shoes that can really go with everything in your closet. Shop more on-sale clogs at Amazon below before the discounts expire in a few hours.

clogs
Amazon

Buy It! MIA Women's Namby Ankle-Strap Sandal, $108 (orig. $118.95); amazon.com

clogs
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Classic Clog, $84.31 (orig. $95); amazon.com

