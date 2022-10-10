Boots Season Is Here, and Amazon Has Popular Styles for Up to 72% Off at the Prime Early Access Sale

Score your new go-to combat, Chelsea, or cowboy boots before the fall sale ends

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on October 10, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Photo: Amazon

No shoe screams "fall" more than a pair of boots. But with all the wear and tear your favorite fall footwear gets each season, it's always a good idea to give your boot collection a refresh once the leaves start changing. The time to update your shoe rack is now, because Amazon just slashed prices on a wide variety of women's boots — but only for two days during the Prime Early Access Sale.

The highly anticipated Prime Early Access Sale — a bonus shopping event after July's Amazon Prime Day — begins today, October 11, and runs through tomorrow, October 12. Thousands of home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and beauty products are currently marked down at Amazon, giving you the chance to get ahead of holiday shopping before shoppers swarm sites during Black Friday sales.

This special slew of savings is exclusive to Prime members during the Early Access Sale, so sign up for a free 30-day trial if you don't already have a membership. Since the amount of killer deals at your fingertips is almost overwhelming, we narrowed down your search to 10 top-notch boots and booties worth buying while they're discounted for the next two days.

Below, shop 10 combat, ankle, knee-high, and Chelsea boots from Steve Madden, The Drop, and more customer-loved brands at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. (Prices may vary by size and color.)

Best Boots Deals at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Everyone needs a go-to pair of Chelsea boots on their shoe rack. Not only are the everyday shoes durable and practical for cold-weather elements like rain and snow, but the timeless silhouette complements a variety of outfits, too. You can wear Chelsea boots with jeans and a shacket, a sweater dress and tights, or leather leggings and a teddy jacket.

Right now, a handful of affordable Chelsea boots are on sale at Amazon, like this best-selling pair that has more than 14,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers call them "functional and stylish," and one reviewer wrote that even though they have walked "three miles or more" in the same pair almost "every day in the fall and winter" for the past two years, the boots have still maintained their high-quality look and feel.

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Asgard Ankle Chelsea Boot, $32.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

This classic black leather pair, on sale for as little as $30 right now, is Amazon's top seller in the Women's Ankle Boots and Booties category. With a chunky lug sole and stretchy side panels, these Chelsea boots are made for long-lasting comfort and are easy to slip on and off. One reviewer wore them daily during a European trip and claimed that their feet "never ever hurt." Other customers love their lightweight design and how they "look good with everything."

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Boot, $30.15–$37.92 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com

Cowboy boots have been all the rage recently, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa all stepping out in the western-inspired boot over the past few months. Several pairs of cowboy boots are currently discounted during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, like this faux leather pair that comes in 26 colors. With a pointed toe, short heel, and embroidered design, these cowboy boots are as classic as they come — and you can get them for up to 64 percent off right now.

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Reno Women's Cowboy Boot, $31.99–$32.99 (orig. $49.99–$89.99); amazon.com

If you're hesitant to dive headfirst but still want to dip your toes into the cowboy boot trend, these knee-high boots, white ankle boots, and suede boots with a wooden block heel all still evoke a western vibe, but in subtler ways.

Combat boots are another tried-and-true fall shoe that pairs well with an assortment of outfits, from leggings and sweatshirts to jeans and sweaters. This lace-up combat boot — on sale for as little as $31 — has racked up nearly 6,000 five-star ratings and is the best-seller in Women's Mid-Calf Boots on Amazon, while this slightly shorter version by The Drop includes a chunkier lug sole and comes in black and chocolate brown.

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boot, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com

Steve Madden boots are known for their high-quality fit and appearance, and several coveted pairs are currently discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale, including this unique ankle boot. Featuring a glitzy (removable) strap and chunky block heel, these Steve Madden booties prove bling isn't reserved just for your jewelry. Reviewers claim they get showered with compliments when they wear them, and today, you can get them for less than $100.

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Steve Madden Women's Amulet Ankle Boot, $95.64–$99.93 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

Another fall 2022 footwear trend is knee-high boots, with stars like Hailey Bieber and Zendaya opting for the bold shoe choice lately. Knee-high boots make a statement with any outfit, but especially when paired with midi dresses, mini skirts, and tights. These over-the-knee suede boots take things a step further — and more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers are on board with the eye-catching pair, calling them "perfect for fall and winter outfits."

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Knee High Boots, $55.99–$59.99 (orig. $63.99); amazon.com

Black is undeniably the most popular color choice during cold weather, but there's something so chic about wearing winter whites. Jennifer Lopez recently broke the "no white after Labor Day" rule by stepping out in a head-to-toe white outfit, and we're loving the crisp, clean look. These white-heeled boots are an effortlessly cool footwear choice any time of year — and they're currently 28 percent off, ringing in at $51.

The white ankle boots have racked up nearly 2,000 five-star ratings so far, with shoppers calling them "crazy comfortable" and "super walkable." One even claimed that the square-toed boots are "like pillows" on their feet, and another wore them while traveling and to a football game without any discomfort. Deemed "a go-to statement piece for any outfit," these white booties with block heels will have you standing out from the sea of black boots this season.

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! IDIFU White Heeled Boot, $50.99 (orig. $70.99); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals:

No fall closet is complete without several pairs of boots, so beat eager holiday shoppers to the punch by taking advantage of these low prices before the thick of fall and winter. Shop more drool-worthy bootie and boot deals at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale below.

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Rocket Dog Women's Suede Cowboy Boot, $40.11 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Women's Pointed-Toe Cowboy Boot, $52.99 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Jane High Heel Pull-On Black Boot, $69.90; amazon.com

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Sia Pointed-Toe Western Ankle Boot, $69.90; amazon.com

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Sparta Chunky Lace Up Combat Boot, $79.90; amazon.com

Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Steve Madden Women's Suede Chelsea Boot, $69.30 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

