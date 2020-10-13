Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Wildly Popular Purses and Backpacks Are on Sale for Under $30 Right Now

After months of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and that means huge discounts on basically everything imaginable. From tech and home deals to beauty and fashion steals, there are so many can’t-miss sales happening right now. And we plan on taking full advantage of those fashion deals to stock our closets for fall and winter.

Our first order of business is revamping our purse and backpack collections. Thanks to Prime Day’s unbeatable prices, we don’t have to break the bank to pick up a few new bags: There are tons of purses and backpacks for under $30.

If a new purse or backpack is also on your list of items to shop during Prime Day, look no further. We’ve got you covered with everything from small crossbodies and catch-all totes to mini faux-leather backpacks. Shop our picks below.

A multifunctional crossbody for everyday wear

Whether you’re running errands or meeting friends in the park, this zippered crossbody will keep your phone, wallet, and keys secure and your hands accessible.

Buy It! Deluxity Crossbody Purse Bag, $13.99 (orig. $20); amazon.com

A quilted shoulder bag that wants to be seen

With a quilted design and silver hardware, this crossbody bag puts a formal twist on a classic style.

Buy It! Carm Axko Quilted Crossbody Bag, $15.19 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

A roomy tote to take to the office

This faux-leather tote will fit everything you need for the work day. It even has a convenient interior pocket for your phone.

Buy It! Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag, $13.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

A hobo-style bag for weekend activities

You can fit all the accessories, snacks, and essential items you need in this large hobo bag for weekend adventures.

Buy It! Idesort Large Hobo Purse, $23.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

An elevated day-to-night satchel

This vegan leather satchel is big enough to fit everyday items you need for the office and stylish enough to take out after.

Buy It! Afkomst Small Purse Satchel, $23.95 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

A versatile backpack-shoulder bag hybrid

With three different strap options, you can either wear this bag on your back to keep it out of your way or throw it over your shoulder for easy access.

Buy It! Uulmbuj Women’s Fashion Backpack Purse, $28.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

A durable nylon backpack that’s great for travel

Thanks to this bag’s tear-resistant and waterproof nylon material, you can take it on trips and wear it for years without it showing visible signs of aging.

Buy It! Charmore Nylon Backpack, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

A professional-looking backpack for work

If you prefer to carry your work bag on your back rather than across your body or on your shoulder, opt for this faux-leather backpack that has convenient zippered pockets.

Buy It! LXY Vegan Leather Backpack, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

A trendy faux-leather backpack with accent hardware

With gold-colored zippers and hardware decorations on the drawstrings and foldover pocket, this faux-leather backpack isn’t your average faux-leather backpack.

Buy It! Huabor Mini Backpack Purse, $22.93 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

A backpack full of convenient pockets

This vegan leather backpack has five exterior pockets and five interior ones in addition to the main compartment, making it the perfect bag for days when you absolutely need to be organized.

Buy It! UTO Zipper Pocket Shoulder Bag, $29.59 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

