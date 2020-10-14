Now Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We’re nearing the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, and the deals are still getting better. While you may have been keeping an eye out for sales on home products and discounts on tech devices, we’re here to tell you that the Prime Day fashion deals are just as good. From outerwear to denim and even workout clothes, there are Prime Day sales still happening in pretty much every fashion category available on Amazon.

The Bellivera Faux Leather Jacket is the best-selling women’s faux leather jacket on Amazon, and you can get it right now for less than $28. If you need a new puffer for the cold months ahead, you’re in luck, because the Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat is on sale for just $38. You can also cozy up in select colors of the Kirundo Faux Shearling Pullover for only $21 right now. As one reviewer said, “I never want to take this off!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With only a few hours left to shop these Prime Day fashion deals, you better hit "add to cart" sooner rather than later. Shop our Amazon fashion picks below before Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Best Outerwear Deals:

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat, $37.80 (orig. $54); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized Plush Button-Front Coat, $41.30 (orig. $59); amazon.com

Buy It! Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, $27.59 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Kirundo Faux Shearling Pullover, $20.39 (orig. $30.67); amazon.com

Best Sweater and Top Deals:

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $13 (orig. $18.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Long Sleeve Bateau Neck Sweater, $24.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Women's Amy Fitted Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater, $23.94 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover, $14 (orig. $20.10); amazon.com

Buy It! C9 Champion Women’s Long Sleeve Open Back Top, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Best Denim and Pants Deals:

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $38.94 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $36.28 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Seamed Front, 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging, $15.80 (orig. $22.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise Full Length Yoga Legging, $15.40 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Best Dress Deals:

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Scoopneck A-line Dress, $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Gathered Detail Half Sleeve V-Neck Dress, $31.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Classic Long Sleeve V-Neck Compact Matte Jersey Wrap Dress, $24.70 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Buy It! Palinda Women’s Short Sleeve Pencil Dress, $21.59 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Stretch Twill Flutter Sleeve Square Neck Fit and Flare Dress, $34.30 (orig. $49); amazon.com

More Prime Day 2020 Deals Not to Miss: