Now Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

We’re nearing the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, and the deals are still getting better. While you may have been keeping an eye out for sales on home products and discounts on tech devices, we’re here to tell you that the Prime Day fashion deals are just as good. From outerwear to denim and even workout clothes, there are Prime Day sales still happening in pretty much every fashion category available on Amazon.
The Bellivera Faux Leather Jacket is the best-selling women’s faux leather jacket on Amazon, and you can get it right now for less than $28. If you need a new puffer for the cold months ahead, you’re in luck, because the Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat is on sale for just $38. You can also cozy up in select colors of the Kirundo Faux Shearling Pullover for only $21 right now. As one reviewer said, “I never want to take this off!”
To wear under your new outerwear, we’re loving the Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater that’s on sale for $13 paired with the Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans for just $39. We also can’t believe that the Lark & Ro Women's Gathered Detail Half Sleeve V-Neck Dress, which has nearly a thousand perfect reviews, is on sale for as little as $25.
With only a few hours left to shop these Prime Day fashion deals, you better hit "add to cart" sooner rather than later. Shop our Amazon fashion picks below before Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Best Outerwear Deals:
Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat, $37.80 (orig. $54); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized Plush Button-Front Coat, $41.30 (orig. $59); amazon.com
Buy It! Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, $27.59 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kirundo Faux Shearling Pullover, $20.39 (orig. $30.67); amazon.com
Best Sweater and Top Deals:
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $13 (orig. $18.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Long Sleeve Bateau Neck Sweater, $24.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Women's Amy Fitted Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater, $23.94 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover, $14 (orig. $20.10); amazon.com
Buy It! C9 Champion Women’s Long Sleeve Open Back Top, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Best Denim and Pants Deals:
Buy It! Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $38.94 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $36.28 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Seamed Front, 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging, $15.80 (orig. $22.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise Full Length Yoga Legging, $15.40 (orig. $22); amazon.com
Best Dress Deals:
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Scoopneck A-line Dress, $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Gathered Detail Half Sleeve V-Neck Dress, $31.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Classic Long Sleeve V-Neck Compact Matte Jersey Wrap Dress, $24.70 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Buy It! Palinda Women’s Short Sleeve Pencil Dress, $21.59 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Stretch Twill Flutter Sleeve Square Neck Fit and Flare Dress, $34.30 (orig. $49); amazon.com
More Prime Day 2020 Deals Not to Miss:
