Amazon Is Brimming with Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale That Look Super Expensive but Start at Just $20

Those looking for an elevated option can't go wrong with a cocktail dress, and this elegant one from Jasambac is it. The one-shoulder dress has a bowtie on the top and is designed with an A-line skirt with pretty pleats that flow nicely. You'll also love that it has a stretchy feel yet appears sleek. It comes in 25 solid colors, looks very expensive, and even has pockets! This pick with more than 2,300 five-star ratings is on sale and has a couple, giving you a double discount.