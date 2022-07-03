Prime Day Came Early with These Wow-Worthy Dress Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $11

Lastly, if you're attending an outdoor wedding and have no idea what to wear, Amazon did you a solid. This halter maxi dress is casual enough for everyday outings, but throw on some heels and glittery accessories, and you've got yourself a wedding guest outfit that looks more expensive than it is. The halter dress leaves the upper back exposed and comes in a slew of formal-looking styles, including florals, polka dots, and solid colors.