Prime Day Came Early with These Wow-Worthy Dress Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $11
Whether you're heading to the beach, going to brunch, or just relaxing at home, you're probably doing it in a summer dress. Not only are they breezy, lightweight, comfortable, and available in so many pretty colors and prints, but they're also really easy to buy online.
If you're looking to grab a few more, now's the time to shop: Amazon's secret Outlet is slashing prices on popular dresses by as much as 56 percent, and these aren't even part of Prime Day 2022's sure-to-be-major markdowns. This is not a drill! Within the Clothing Outlet store, you'll find maxis and minis, off-shoulder styles, and even casual wedding guest dress options starting at just $11.
Early Prime Day Outlet Dress Deals
- Temofon Halter Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Ferrendo Floral Maxi Dress, $22.79 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
- Amabmb Summer Tie Waist Mini Dress, $29.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Exlura Long Puff Sleeve Tie Front Mini Dress, $33.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Simier Fariry Casual Dress with Pockets, $26.59 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Just Quella Strapless Maxi Dress, $16.02 (orig. $22.90)
- Hooyon Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets, $10.99 (orig. $24.98)
- Verabendi Off-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress with Pockets, $28.33 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Sidefeel V-Neck Short Sleeve Mini Dress, $16.49 (orig. $31.99)
- Helyo Spaghetti Strap A-Line Sundress, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
Anyone shopping for a stylish casual dress has to check out this cute midi dress. It's made with a rayon-spandex blend, making it stretchy and soft. It has a crew neckline and a drawstring at the waist that accentuates curves. Plus, it comes in 32 colors and styles — and it has pockets!
Another relaxed dress that should be on your radar is this super trendy pick. The tank top-style dress is ultra flattering thanks to its tie-waist design that smooths and hugs your midsection for that coveted hourglass look. You can shop it in 21 bright colors and patterns while it's on sale for just $30.
Planning a vacation? Don't leave home without this strapless maxi dress that's equal parts breezy and stylish. This long dress is perfect to wear over swimsuits at the beach or dinner at the hotel. It's super airy, has a smocked bodice, and is available in both spaghetti-strap and strapless options for $16.
Lastly, if you're attending an outdoor wedding and have no idea what to wear, Amazon did you a solid. This halter maxi dress is casual enough for everyday outings, but throw on some heels and glittery accessories, and you've got yourself a wedding guest outfit that looks more expensive than it is. The halter dress leaves the upper back exposed and comes in a slew of formal-looking styles, including florals, polka dots, and solid colors.
Want to see what other dresses are on sale ahead of Prime Day? Check out the list below for the best early Prime Day dress deals available right now before heading to Amazon's Outlet storefront for even more markdowns.
