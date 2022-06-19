2,400+ Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Are Available on Amazon — and Prices Start at $9
Shoppers, rejoice! While stocking up on cute fashion staples at an incredible price is the norm on Amazon, you'll be even more excited to know that the retailer just announced the dates for Prime Day, its massive two-day shopping event — and it's happening sooner than you think.
Amazon Prime Day will officially take place on July 12 and 13, bringing shockingly good discounts on top-ticket items in the fashion industry, including sales on popular and designer items. Although anyone can get in on these discounts via Amazon's hidden Gold Box Deals Hub, you might want to consider signing up for a Prime membership to score two-day shipping. Read: It'll arrive in two shakes.
Want to hear the best news? You don't have to wait until next month to save because there are thousands of Prime Day deals happening right now on home, kitchen, beauty, and of course, fashion items. We're talking up to 75 percent off casual tops, breezy dresses, swimsuits, shoes, accessories, and more. Scroll through the list below for the best early Prime Day fashion sales. Just don't take too long — there's no guarantee how long these prices will last!
Best Shirt and Blouse Deals
It's true that many people shop for big-ticket items during Prime Day, however, there are no rules against buying everyday basics, especially if you're getting them at a low price. Take for example this pretty chiffon blouse from Timeson. The lightweight chiffon top has more than 3,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who are buying it in bulk — good thing it comes in 21 stylish colors. Another popular pick is this waffle knit tank top that has nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, is available in tons of pretty colors, and is 41 percent off.
- Cathy Casual Petal Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $23.99 (orig. $40.99)
- Oyanus Halter Tank Top, $15.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Timeson Chiffon V-Neck Sleeveless Blouse, $24.64 (orig. $38.99)
- Dealmore Summer Crisscross Crop Top, $16.14 (orig. $29.99)
- 28 Palms Loose Tropical Vacation Crop Top, $9.98 (orig. $35)
- Miholl Twist Knot Waffle Knit Tank Top, $16.99 (orig. $28.99)
Best Dress Deals
Whether you're shopping for everyday wear or an upcoming vacation, you'll find discounted dresses for every occasion at Amazon. Shoppers particularly love this casual swing dress that's soft and flattering. It's no wonder it's earned 22,200 five-star ratings so far. Bonus: It's on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount. Need an elevated dress that can be worn to big events like a wedding? Go with this ruffle midi dress that looks way more expensive than it is. It's available in long and short sleeve options, comes in 15 floral prints and colors, and is nearly 60 percent off.
- Styleword Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress with Pockets, $18.56 with coupon (orig. $35.99)
- Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $31.44 (orig. $45.99)
- Simplee Ruffle Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $19.94 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Huskary Summer Maxi Dress with Pockets, $27.19 (orig. $39.99)
- Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $29.73 (orig. $49.99)
- Elescat Summer T-Shirt Tank Sundress with Pockets, $22.09 (orig. $29.99)
Best Swimsuit and Cover-Up Deals
Beach trips or summer weekend getaways require a stylish bathing suit like this one-piece ruffle option from Cupshe. Ruffles are all the rage right now, which is one reason why this trendy swimsuit will definitely be on rotation. Plus, it's just $30, so you can afford to get two. And if you need a cover-up while you're walking around the resort or having lunch by the pool, consider this crochet tunic option. It has little tassels on the ends and is available in tons of colors and prints for as little as $16.
- Cupshe One-Piece Ruffle Wrap Swimsuit, $28.04 (orig. $32.99)
- Volcom Simply Seamless One-Piece Swimsuit, $56 (orig. $80)
- Pink Queen Cheeky High-Waisted Bikini Set, $24.64 (orig. $34.99)
- Hilor One-Piece Crossover Monokini, $30.59 (orig. $44.99)
- Ekouaer Swimsuit Tunic Cover-Up, $23.30 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Ekouaer Swimsuit Crochet Cover-Up, $15.29 (orig. $25.99)
Best Sandal and Sneaker Deals
Comfy sandals are a must, especially if you're going to be on your feet for hours. These stylish ones from Sam Edelman give you the best of both worlds thanks to its fashionable scrunched straps and cushioned insole. However, for dinner dates, go with these elevated sandals that have cute braided straps and a chunky heel for stability. Planning on doing a lot of walking? Enlist in these classic white Adidas sneakers that are as little as $35 right now.
- Circus by Sam Edelman Iggy Slide Sandals, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Anne Klein Sommer Slide Sandals, $18.57–$28.45 (orig. $38)
- Syktkmx Braided Heeled Sandals, $46.64–$59.88 (orig. $79.88)
- Adidas Originals Team Court Sneakers, $34.70–$70 (orig. $70)
- Find. Suede Leather Wedge Espadrilles, $25.64 (orig. $51.90)
- Dream Pairs Chunky Heel Sandals, $29.99 (orig. $74.99)
Accessories
Even if it's cloudy, you've got to protect your eyes from the sun, and there's no other stylish way to do so than with these cool sunglasses. The polarized sunnies prevent you from squinting by reducing the amount of glare via a thin film on the lenses. They have a unique square shape that sets them apart, come in classic frames and lenses, and are 55 percent off. Another accessory you won't want to live without is this wireless T-shirt bra that shoppers confirm is so comfy, they don't even feel it. It's currently up to 60 percent off, bringing the price down to just $16.
- Sojos Square Polarized Sunglasses, $13.59 (orig. $29.99)
- Furtalk Wide Brim Sun Hat, $16.82 (orig. $21.99)
- Warner's Invisible Bliss Wireless T-Shirt Bra, $15.10–$34.76 (orig. $38)
- Cluci Convertible Backpack Purse, $23.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Anne Klein Crystal Accented Watch and Bracelet Set, $43.60 (orig. $175)
- 17 Mile Gold Chain Necklace and Bracelet Set, $8.47 (orig. $18.97)
There are even more early Prime Day deals to discover right now. Just head to Amazon's Gold Box Deals Hub to see what else is in store.
