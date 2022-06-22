17 Summer Dresses to Snag on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at Just $18
When it comes to shopping for summer, dresses are a no-brainer. In the sweltering heat, there's nothing better suited to keep you cool than a breezy, billowy dress. Amazon has become one of the best places to find stylish and affordable summer dresses, and right now, prices are at their lowest.
Although Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially begin until July 12, every seasoned shopper knows that the best deals start rolling in long before then. This year is no exception, and right now, we have our eyes on one category: dresses. Hundreds of dresses are currently on sale ahead of Prime Day, and if you know what's good for you, you won't wait around on these pretty picks that could easily sell out before the big event.
No matter what type of dress you're hoping to add to your closet — mini, midi, or maxi — Amazon has every style you could ask for on sale. Think minis with smocked bodices and tie straps, midis with subtle slits, and maxis with trendy tiered skirts. This summer, romantic details like puff sleeves and ruffles are all the rage, and Amazon's dress selection is chock-full of them.
To help you navigate Amazon's massive dress selection, we found the 18 best dresses marked down before Prime Day 2022.
Best Mini Dress Deals
There's something about wearing a mini dress that just makes you feel fun and flirty — and obviously, they're the best choice for extremely hot days. Amazon's selection of cute mini dresses runs deep and offers plenty of feminine options like this little number with tie spaghetti straps and a ruffled skirt that's on sale for 55 percent off. This pinstripe pick with bell sleeves screams "beach vacation," and this casual T-shirt dress with pockets has over 12,000 five-star ratings.
- BerryGo Fit and Flare Ruffle Mini Dress, $17.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Fancyinn Swing Shift Dress with Bell Sleeves, $30.99–$32.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Byinns Sweetheart Neckline Smocked Mini Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.89)
- Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Dokotoo Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $46.99)
- Exlura Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Exlura Off the Shoulder A-Line Mini Dress, $39.49 (orig. $48.89–$57.99)
Best Midi Dress Deals
Midi dresses are the best of both worlds because they provide more coverage if you don't want to expose your legs, but they're still easy breezy. Everyone needs a white dress in their summer closet, and this tie-front button-down midi fits the bill. On the other hand, this satin midi dress is perfect for summer weddings and comes in 20 pretty patterns (although only select ones are on sale).
- Simplee V Neck Ruffles Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $19.94 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Ecowish Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Button Down Swing Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Angashion Short Ruffle Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress, $29.74 with coupon (orig. $38.99)
- Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Satin Tie Front Midi Dress, $37.99 (orig. $40.99)
- PrettyGarden Casual Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $48.99)
Best Maxi Dress Deals
There's nothing breezier than a maxi dress and they make you look effortlessly put-together. We can already see ourselves living in this staple T-shirt maxi dress with pockets this summer, but if you want something trendier, this cutout version fits the bill — and side slits not only make it subtly sexy but extra breathable, too.
- Anrabess Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress, $29.74 (orig. $45.99)
- Huskary Maxi Dress with Pockets and Side Slits, $28.79–$31.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Anrabess One Shoulder Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- PrettyGarden Floral Summer Wrap Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99)
You can never go wrong with a pretty dress this time of year, so take advantage of these low prices and give your summer closet the romantic refresh it deserves now. Below, shop more popular dresses on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022 — all for less than $50.
And don't forget to mark your calendar for July 12 and 13 when Amazon offers all of its best Prime Day deals for a whopping 48 hours. In the meantime, check out the Amazon Gold Box for daily deals leading up to the main event.
