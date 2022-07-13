Hang On: 160+ Cupshe Swimsuits and Coverups Are Still on Sale for Prime Day for Up to 54% Off
Chances are you already have a favorite swimsuit for the beach or pool, but if your bathing suit is past its prime, it's time to restock.
There is so much flattering swimwear available on Amazon, including one-pieces and high-waisted styles from the internet-famous brand Cupshe. And right now, you can score massive Cupshe swim deals thanks to Amazon Prime Day, which is still going on now.
Cupshe has made a name for itself with comfortable and cute bathing suits, earning praise from thousands of shoppers — and even catching the eye of celebrities. In fact, The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher recently collaborated on a line with Cupshe (and posted a few pics on Instagram to celebrate, too).
As of this writing, there are over 160 stylish Cupshe swimsuits and coverups on sale, and discounts go up to a whopping 54 percent off. And the prices? Yeah, they start at just $16. Prime Day ends in a few hours, though, so start shopping ASAP.
Prime Day Cupshe Swimsuit Deals
- Cupshe One-Piece Cutout Scalloped Swimsuit, $24.49 with Prime (orig. $34.99)
- Cupshe One-Piece Wrap Color Blocking Bathing Suit, $23.09 with Prime (orig. $32.99)
- Cupshe Knot Bikini Swimsuit, $19.59 with Prime (orig. $27.99)
- Cupshe Sarong Wrap Skirt Cover Up, $15.39 with Prime (orig. $21.99)
- Cupshe High-Waisted Twist Front Bikini, $20.99 with Prime (orig. $32.99)
- Cupshe High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set, $20.99 with Prime (orig. $32.99)
- Cupshe Halter Twist Bathing Suit, $20.99 with Prime (orig. $32.99)
- Cupshe Crochet Cover Up, $19.59 with Prime (orig. $27.99)
- Cupshe One-Piece Tummy Control V-Neck Bathing Suit, $20.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99)
- Cupshe Ruffle Triangle Bikini Set, $22.39 with Prime (orig. $27.99)
This summer, you're likely seeing cutout swimsuits all over the beach, and there are a number of them on sale from Cupshe right now. Take, for example, this interesting one-piece with an opening just above the belly button that shows some skin in a unique way. The scalloped trim is also super flirty!
But if you're looking to add more color to your swimsuit rotation, consider this halter cutout bathing suit that comes in 19 color-pattern combinations. It has a sexy lace-up back and a flattering twist front, and it's on sale for just $21.
High-waisted swimsuits will never go out of style, and when combined with the popular ruffle trend? That might just be this season's gold standard. This high-waisted ruffle swimsuit fits the bill: It has a low V-neck with flirty ruffle straps, comes in three solid colors, and costs just $23 right now.
Not into ruffles? This best-selling bikini might be up your alley. It has an eye-catching twist front top and adjustable straps to customize the fit. The bottom hits right below the navel and has a little stitch design that coincides with the twist top. You can shop it in seven colors, but we think the red rust option is a Prime Day must-have.
And anyone spending their summer by the pool needs a stylish coverup. This crochet coverup is ideal to wear while you lounge poolside or walk around the deck. It has quarter-length sleeves, a drawstring, and a fringed hem. Plus, the relaxed fit is not only comfy, but also leaves some breathing room when you're drying off post-swim.
There are so many Cupshe swimsuits on sale at Amazon for Prime Day. Scroll down to find your new favorite at an incredible price before the sale ends tonight.
