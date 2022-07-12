Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $20 During Amazon Prime Day
It's finally here! Amazon Prime Day started today, July 12, and the deals on tech, home, kitchen, and beauty just keep getting better each year. But one of the first things we're going to start scooping up at slashed prices? Pretty dresses.
No summer closet is complete without a variety of breezy dresses, and Amazon is one of the best places to score trendy picks at affordable prices — especially during major shopping events like Prime Day 2022, when discounts are up to 54 percent off. And if you sign up to become an Amazon Prime member (for free!), you'll gain exclusive access to even better deals not just today, but year-round.
Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect wedding guest dress to wear this summer, a casual choice for everyday outings, or even office-appropriate picks, every style you're looking for is likely on sale at Amazon right now. To help you narrow down your search, we rounded up 17 of the best mini, midi, and maxi dresses currently discounted at Amazon for Prime Day — and prices start at just $20.
Amazon Prime Day Mini Dress Deals
- AlvaQ Summer Spaghetti Strap Button Down Mini Dress, $20.14 (orig. $35.99)
- Wenrine Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress, $21.99 (orig. $36.99)
- Exlura Puff Sleeve Tie Front Mini Dress, $27.19 (orig. $42.99)
- Amabmb Crewneck Tank Dress with Ruched Waist, $29.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Korsis Casual T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $31.99 (orig. $46.99)
- Fancyinn Shift Babydoll Mini Dress, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Byinns Sweetheart Neckline Mini Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.89)
- Miholl Short Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $35.99 (orig. $42.99)
Mini dresses are by far the most fun and flirty option, and they keep you the coolest during sweltering summer days. Amazon's massive selection of mini dresses on sale includes pretty picks with spaghetti straps, puff sleeves, smocked bodices, ruched fabrics, and more trendy details.
This casual summer dress, for example, features a tiered skirt, ruffled sleeves, and an elastic waist, making it a flattering choice that will only cost you $20 today. Choose between 10 patterns, ranging from florals to animal prints, and either tie the top strings into a feminine bow or leave them open to show off layered necklaces.
Discounted by 32 percent, this simple T-shirt dress rings in at just $32 today. More than 24,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect rating, calling it "very flattering" in reviews and deeming the material "silky" and "not clingy." Many customers deem it "great for trips" because it can be dressed up or down depending on the outing.
If you're looking for a black mini dress, more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given this one a five-star rating, and reviewers rave about how high-quality the breathable fabric feels. Many claim that they receive "so many compliments" when they wear it, and they call the buttons down the front "adorable." Choose between 28 colors and patterns of the popular pick, which is on sale for just $20 during Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day Midi Dress Deals
- Simplee V-Neck Ruffled Floral Midi Dress, $20.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Lamilus Ruffle Sleeve Button Down Midi Dress, $30.98 (orig. $39.99)
- Ecowish Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Button Down Midi Dress, $27.87 (orig. $39.99)
- Prettygarden Short Sleeve Tie Waist Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $36.99)
- Ecowish Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress, $39.98 (orig. $55.99)
Midi dresses have soared in popularity in recent years, and celebrities like Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez have worn them multiple times in recent months. While they're still breathable in hot weather, midi dresses offer more coverage than minis, making them more appropriate for settings like the office or a baby shower.
Featuring spaghetti straps, buttons down the front, and a trendy cutout, this cute midi dress is sure to earn you compliments. The sunny yellow shade is very seasonal, but if that's not your color, there are 43 other patterns and hues to choose from. Over 8,000 buyers have given it a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about the "silky" material, "breathable" fit, and "sexy" look.
At 54 percent off, this long-sleeve midi dress is a total steal. With trendy details like ruffles, a tiered skirt, and sheer balloon sleeves, this pick would make for a beautiful wedding guest dress this summer. If it's an outdoor ceremony, pair it with comfortable block heels to avoid stilettos sticking into the grass.
Amazon Prime Day Maxi Dress Deals
- Temofon Bohemian Wrap Maxi Dress, $20.79 (orig. $40.99)
- Temofon Halter Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Hount Sleeveless Striped Summer Maxi Dress, $32.98 (orig. $39.99)
- Anrabess Summer Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress with Slits, $28.04 (orig. $45.99)
- Dokuritu Crochet Lace Spaghetti Strap Dress, $36.54 (orig. $42.99)
There's no outfit easier or breezier than a simple maxi dress — they make you look effortlessly put together. For example, this sleeveless maxi dress is at once comfy and cool, featuring subtle slits on both sides that are perfect for showing off a pair of strappy sandals. Waist cutouts and a twisted front offer hints of sex appeal, while the cotton fabric keeps it casual.
And this floral pick, which is a whopping 49 percent off right now, has earned the approval of more than 2,000 customers, who describe it as "light and airy" and "very comfortable." The wrap dress style is super feminine and works on a variety of body types, and the bright floral patterns (of which you have 19 to choose from) are fun for the summer.
Finally, shoppers call this maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps the "perfect wedding guest dress" due to its subtle lace detailing and romantic vibe. But it's also fitting for a beach vacation and could easily be dressed down with sandals.
You can never go wrong with wearing a pretty dress — mini, midi, or maxi — during the summer, so give your collection a refresh while prices are majorly slashed. Below, shop more summer dresses on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2022 before sizes inevitably start selling out.
Buy It! Temofon Bohemian Wrap Maxi Dress, $20.79 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Simplee V-Neck Ruffled Floral Midi Dress, $20.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! AlvaQ Summer Spaghetti Strap Button Down Mini Dress, $20.14 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Amabmb Crewneck Tank Dress with Ruched Waist, $29.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Temofon Halter Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Korsis Casual T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $31.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Wenrine Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress, $21.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lamilus Ruffle Sleeve Button Down Dress, $30.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Exlura Puff Sleeve Tie Front Mini Dress, $27.19 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hount Sleeveless Striped Summer Maxi Dress, $32.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ecowish Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Button Down Midi Dress, $27.87 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Prettygarden Short Sleeve Tie Waist Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Miholl Short Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $35.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Fancyinn Shift Babydoll Mini Dress, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess Summer Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress with Slits, $28.04 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Byinns Sweetheart Neckline Mini Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.89); amazon.com
Buy It! Ecowish Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress, $39.98 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals
- The New and Improved Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is on Sale on Amazon, but It's Bound to Sell Out Soon
- Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $20 During Amazon Prime Day
- The 35 Best Prime Day Deals on PEOPLE Tested Favorites
- Shoppers Say the Shark Robot Vacuum That's $100 Off During Amazon Prime Day Picks Up Dog Hair Like 'Magic'