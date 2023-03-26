Alo Yoga, Ugg, Sam Edelman, and More Top Brands Are Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Right Now — Up to 73% Off

As much as we all might love the idea of stocking our closets with brand-name clothes and accessories, the high costs of luxury items all too often prevent that from happening as often as we would like. But that's why outlets aren't to be missed. And at Amazon, there's a whole secret outlet section devoted to overstock items from premium brands, and prices are seriously slashed.

In the pages of this under-the-radar Amazon section, you'll find clothing, shoes, and accessories from popular brands like Ugg, Alo Yoga, Sam Edelman, Lacoste, and more, all on sale for up to 73 percent off. Now that spring is officially in bloom, it's an ideal time to clean out the wardrobe and find some new go-to items to have on hand this season.



Whether it's a hat to toss on during a super sunny day, a comfy pair of shoes to replace the boots that have been a staple all winter, or some new loungewear, there's plenty to choose from in this outlet.

11 Fashion Deals from Amazon's Hidden Outlet

Need a new pair of leggings to wear to the gym, around the house, or out running errands? Check out this high-rise, ankle-length pair from Alo Yoga. The leggings are made from cozy nylon, and the white camouflage print adds a bright pop of color to the sea of black leggings most people tend to have in their closets. Plus, they're currently 47 percent off.

One shopper called them the "perfect workout leggings" that are "very flatting," while another said they fit like the "softest, smoothest glove."

Amazon

Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging, $67.62 (orig. $128); amazon.com

If you're more in the market for shoes, there are tons of great options available in this Amazon outlet, including these ankle strap sandals from Dr. Marten. In addition to being majorly cute, they're quite comfortable and going for $78 right now. The sandals have two adjustable straps and a lightweight sole, and feature the brand's yellow stitching.

One shopper called the sandals "nice-looking and versatile," and an additional reviewer noted that the shoes are "very comfy." They added, "I like the cushiness and adjustability of these. They fit well and are great for walking."

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Marten's Ankle Strap Sandal, $77.80 (orig. $100); amazon.com

On the accessories side, we can't get enough of this faux-fur mini backpack from Ugg. It has nylon webbing shoulder straps and a top handle and a full zipper closure that has the Ugg logo on it. Most importantly, the on-sale bag has plenty of space for all your daily essentials, and it is "a great addition to your wardrobe," according to a reviewer.

Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Dannie II Mini Backpack, $98.60 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

And if you're in the market for something bigger, there is this reversible tote bag from Lacoste that shoppers call "beautiful" and "roomy," and large enough to "fit a tennis racket." The leather tote has two shoulder straps, and it is fully reversible: You can flip it inside out to change up the color of the bag, going from violet to red or black to warm sand. Plus, it comes with an attached zippered wallet.

Amazon

Buy It! Lacoste Anna Reversible Tote Bag, $118 (orig. $128); amazon.com

Keep scrolling and check out more can't-miss items available in Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet. And once you've done your shopping here, head over to Amazon's secret Overstock Outlet and uncover deals on home goods, kitchen finds, and more.

Amazon

Buy It! Lacoste Organic Cotton Twill Cap, $39 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Sammy Wavy Sneaker, $30.21 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Alo Yoga Soho Pullover, $60.39 (orig. $69.89); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Frye Melissa Crossbody Wristlet, $109.91 (orig. $178); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vince Warren Slip-On Platform Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $230); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan, $78.84 (orig. $134); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sam Edelman Whitney Flat, $64.67–$79.95 (orig. $120); amazon.com

